“I’m Ashamed” – Travis Kelce’s Ex Apologizes as Taylor Swift Fans Dig Up Her ‘Ignorant’ Posts

Kayla Nicole got embroiled in a controversy after Taylor Swift fans deep-dived into her social media accounts. Nicole dated the pop star’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, from 2017 to 2022. However, they were on and off during this time. The controversy erupted over Nicole’s Halloween post, as she filmed herself lip-syncing to Toni Braxton’s hit, He Wasn’t Man Enough.

The video quickly went viral, and Swifties believed that Nicole was throwing shade at the singer’s relationship with Travis Kelce. The NFL star’s ex-girlfriend denied the allegations. However, she still became the center of discussion when Swifties dug out her past posts, most of which have been deleted now.

👀 Kayla Nicole addresses the rumors that she shaded Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with her Halloween costume. https://t.co/NlWOKdDQwR 🎥: The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole pic.twitter.com/D79emkTjog — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2025

According to many fans, Kayla Nicole‘s posts allegedly contained offensive remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, Asians, and Mexicans. Following the backlash, the former NFL WAG issued an apology on her Instagram, addressing her old posts. Shared on November 13, Nicole said in the video, “I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for the hurtful tweets I posted so many years ago.”

She added, “Seeing them resurface last week has been incredibly difficult, and reading them now, I’m ashamed that I ever thought or spoke that way. They were ignorant, hurtful, and completely wrong.”

Kayla continued, “The woman I am today would never use those words or express those kinds of views. Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand how cruel and harmful online hate can be, and I would never want to add to that world of pain in any form.” Kelce’s ex further added the reason why she removed her old posts from her X (formerly Twitter) account is because she refuses “to keep that energy alive or contribute to a cycle of hate.”

Some of Kayla’s old tweets that have resurfaced. pic.twitter.com/KJ5fluTdkn — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2025

“I take full responsibility for what I posted, and I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have hurt. My heart, values, and perspective are completely rooted in empathy, love, and respect for others. I can’t change the past, but I will continue showing through my actions who I’ve become and what I stand for today,” said Nicole in her video.

Nicole, who is a well-known influencer, has launched her own wellness brand, Tribe Therepē. She also has a podcast, The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole. She started dating Kelce after the two became familiar with each other through Instagram.

Meanwhile, Travis and Taylor started dating in 2023, and in August of 2025, the pair got engaged. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating their wedding bells. The power couple shared their dreamy garden proposal through a joint Instagram announcement. While talking about it on his brother’s podcast, the NFL star shared, “I once thought I would do it on water.”

When asked how men should pop the question, he said, “Man, you’ve gotta know your gal. You’ve gotta know your gal or your significant other. You’ve gotta know them. You can’t let how somebody else does it make you feel like you need to do it that way. I would just say know your partner, know who you’re doing it for and do it for the right reasons, and everything else will be beautiful.”