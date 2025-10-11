“I’m Accepting This Honor Because…” – Nobel Winner María Corina Machado Sends an Unexpected Message to Donald Trump After He Misses Out

The political world often witnesses moments that raise public eyebrows — and one such case emerged when María Corina Machado, the fiery Venezuelan opposition leader who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize, reportedly called U.S. President Donald Trump to tell him he should have been the winner. Trump himself talked to the reporters and couldn’t help but share the phone call, reflecting on his self-made fact that he deserves a Nobel, as he has always said.

“The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today, called me, and said, ‘I’m accepting this in honor of you, because you really deserved it,’” the President said proudly, calling it “a very nice thing to do.” The President, never known for shyness, has often expressed his desire to win the world’s most prestigious award. He even joked that Machado might have handed him the prize if he had asked, saying, “I didn’t say, ‘Then give it to me,’ though I think she might have. She was very nice.”

Earlier that same day, the White House reportedly took a shot at the Norwegian Nobel Committee, accusing it of choosing ‘politics over peace’ by awarding Machado instead of Trump, who, according to White House officials, has done more to promote peace than anyone else in recent memory.

“We only give the award to people of courage and integrity.” – Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Nobel Committee. Trump has NEITHER of these qualities which is why he will never get a Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/kXbNPPF8KY — Donaldo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Stornoway_Cove) October 11, 2025

The U.S. President has consistently reflected on his efforts for carrying out “historic” peace deals and has also claimed that several world leaders have told him the same about receiving the Nobel prize, that too “many times over.” And this time, Trump said Machado herself put up the sentiment to the President, as she not only dedicated the prize to the “suffering people of Venezuela” but also to Trump, as he backed her democratic movement.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she wrote in a jubilant post on X. She also put up another message saying, “We are on the threshold of victory and today more than ever we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our main allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.

In its official announcement, the Nobel Committee described Machado as one of the ‘courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist authoritarian leadership’ — a clear nod to her years of opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Meanwhile, the White House quickly spun the moment into yet another Trump-as-hero narrative. “He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” The POTUS’s spokesperson Steven Cheung declared in a post on X, adding that the President would “continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.” Love him or loathe him, the POTUS managed to make someone else’s Nobel moment about himself — and, in classic Trump style, walked away looking like the story’s main character once again.