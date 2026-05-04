Illegal Immigrant S*x Offender Posed as Janitor to Enter Phoenix School and Attack a 10-Year-Old: Details Inside

An elementary school in Phoenix is getting sued by the family of a 10-year-old girl who was se—lly assaulted by an illegal immigrant. Experts called the incident “preventable” and highlighted the school’s various shortcomings. Abel Gblah, 25, who is a convicted s-x offender, belonging to Liberia entered the Orangewood Elementary School during school hours and assaulted a young girl.

According to ABC15, Gblah entered the Phoenix school from the front office. The victim’s attorney, set to sue the school, spoke on the matter, stating, “The exact time of entry is unknown at this time pending disclosure from Orangewood, but Mr. Gblah is seen in the hallway as early as 11:40 am.” Gblah managed to get past staff members by stating that he was part of the “janitorial or maintenance staff.”

Pray for the little girl and pray for the family. This tragedy was preventable. "The Orangewood Elementary School in Phoenix may soon be sued for alleged security failures by the family of a 10-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a criminal alien." – @AZFreeNews… — AZ Women of Action (@AZWomenofAction) May 4, 2026

At the time Gblah entered the building, the 10-year-old victim was walking to the nurse’s office. The convicted s-x offender stopped her and managed to convince her to accompany him to an empty music room, which was unlocked at the time. However, the 10-year-old fought off Gblah and made her way out of the abandoned classroom.

Abel Gblah conveniently walked out of the school in Phoenix and was arrested the next day at his residence. According to the notice of claim filed by the victim’s family, the parents are accusing Orangewood Elementary School of “negligence/gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct, and premises liability/negligent security, as well as a Title IX violation.”

The incident originally occurred in November 2025, and the school district later confirmed that Gblah was a student at the same school from 2012 to 2015. The 25-year-old’s first offense dates back to 2021. He was convicted of luring a 16-year-old coworker to an undisclosed location and assaulting her. The victim was autistic and had cerebral palsy. Gblah was sentenced to lifetime probation. He began violating the terms almost immediately after starting adult probation.

That said, the lack of accountability on the part of Orangewood Elementary School is also concerning. Stanley Kephart is a school security expert. He said the incident could have been easily avoided. “He’s a registered s-x offender. He can’t come on the campus. He can’t come near it. But he did,” Kephart said. “Had there been a school resource officer in and around the school, that person could have challenged the presence of the criminal.”

At the time of the offense, Orangewood did not have a school resource officer on campus. The internet was in an uproar over the situation, urging authorities to take action. That said, reactions were divided. While some used the incident to criticize Democrats and call for stricter immigration enforcement, others questioned the accountability of the institutions involved.

🇺🇸 ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING! A pedophile illegal alien from Liberia broke into a Phoenix elementary school and RAPED a 10-year-old little girl! Now the family is suing the city for security failures. This is what open borders + soft-on-crime policies get you: innocent kids… pic.twitter.com/6axMcKPou8 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 4, 2026

“Unthinkable. You send your child to school thinking she’ll be safe, and tragedy hits. This was a previous convicted s-x offender and human trafficker. He should have not been on our AZ streets,” one user wrote. “This prompted new probation legislation. Prayers that it protects innocent lives.” The user questioned the probation officers named in the victim’s family’s notice of claim.

Another user called for stricter immigration enforcement by ICE agents, adding, “This is what needs to happen in order for these democrat run sanctuary cities to start complying with federal immigration laws.”