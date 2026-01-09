Illegal Gang Members Behind Portland, Oregon ICE Protest Shooting

A confrontation tied to ongoing ICE protests in Portland exploded into violence Thursday after two married illegal immigrant gang members were shot by federal agents when authorities say they attempted to run down officers with a vehicle.

The Oregon incident unfolded in southeast Portland when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents conducted a targeted traffic stop involving a pickup truck believed to be linked to organized criminal activity. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the agents pulled over the vehicle and clearly identified themselves to the pair inside.

Just In: The “victim” in Portland who was shot today was an illegal Venezuelan gang member running prostitution rings in Portland and was also recently involved in a shooting himself. Portland police assured everyone that they were not working with ICE when this happened and… pic.twitter.com/QIcTUgyKWH — AlphaFox (@alphafox) January 9, 2026

Despite that, DHS says the situation with the Border Patrol agents quickly turned dangerous. The agents had pulled over the vehicle and identified themselves to the pair inside — but the driver then allegedly tried to run them over,” DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

Federal officials identified the driver as Luis David Nico Moncada, a Venezuelan national suspected of being affiliated with the violent Tren de Aragua gang. His passenger was identified as his wife, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras.

Moncada entered the United States illegally in 2022 and was released into the country by the Joe Biden administration despite multiple red flags, according to DHS. Since being cut loose, Moncada has been arrested for drunk driving and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also has a final order of removal, meaning immigration authorities had already determined he should be deported.

Despite that order, Moncada remained free inside the United States at the time of Portland shooting. Zambrano-Contreras, also a Venezuelan national, entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, DHS said. Like her husband, she was released into the interior of the country.

Department of Homeland Security officials allege Zambrano-Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring, part of a transnational criminal organization linked to sex trafficking, extortion, and violent crime across the Americas. DHS also confirmed she had previously been involved in a separate shooting incident in Portland.

As the traffic stop escalated, DHS says Moncada attempted to flee and “weaponized” the vehicle by driving toward agents who were on foot. “Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot,” McLaughlin added. “The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene.”

🚨 BREAKING: Homeland Security confirms the person shot by border agents in Portland, Oregon was a Venezuelan illegal connected to the Tren de Aragua gang. The driver tried to run over the agent, who fired in self-defense. pic.twitter.com/XAswrS7186 — Digital Gal (@DigitalGalX) January 9, 2026

Moncada was shot in the arm, while Zambrano-Contreras was struck in the chest, officials said. Both were transported to a local hospital and survived their injuries. No federal agents were injured. Federal officials stressed the shooting did not involve peaceful protesters but individuals with alleged gang ties and documented criminal histories.

“This was a defensive action,” one federal law enforcement official said. “These individuals attempted to use a vehicle as a deadly weapon against federal agents.”

The Portland shooting occurred amid heightened tensions, where ICE operations have sparked days of protests and confrontations. City leaders condemned the violence and renewed calls for limits on federal immigration enforcement, while federal officials argued the incident highlights the dangers agents face while enforcing the law.

Critics of the Biden administration seized on the case as another example of dangerous individuals being released into American communities despite criminal records and removal orders.

The FBI has taken over the investigation, as is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings involving federal agents. Authorities say additional details will be released as the investigation continues.

As ICE immigration enforcement and protest activity continue to collide nationwide, the Portland shooting has intensified debate over illegal immigration, sanctuary policies, and the growing presence of organized foreign gangs operating inside U.S. cities.