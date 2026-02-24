“I’ll Name Them Right Here!” Massie Blasts DOJ Over Epstein Files, Publicly Lists Who Should Face Charges

Rep. Thomas Massie criticized the Justice Department on the House floor this week. He claimed there has been a lack of arrests related to the newly released Jeffrey Epstein records. He publicly named several well-known men he believes should be investigated.

“Congress created the Department of Justice. Congress funds the Department of Justice, and Congress oversees the Department of Justice. When will we see justice?” Massie, a Kentucky Republican, stated in comments shared by his office.

Massie noted that he has not seen arrests resulting from the revelations in the Epstein files, which he described as millions of pages heavily redacted. He contrasted this with the high-profile consequences seen overseas after recent releases, claiming the United States has not responded similarly.

“Who are the men that should be investigated? I’ll name them right here,” Massie said, listing financier Leon Black, former Barclays CEO Jes Staley, and retail billionaire Leslie Wexner. He did not present new evidence on the House floor, only referencing the released files, and did not accuse the men of any specific crimes.

Congress created, funds, and oversees the Department of Justice. But when will we see justice for Epstein survivors? Over two dozen people have resigned, but none in the US have been arrested. On the House floor, I named 3 men the DOJ needs to investigate and hold accountable. pic.twitter.com/VMRyuUAwlw — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 24, 2026

Massie also urged the department to release internal records that he said Congress needs under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. He mentioned “internal memos and emails” about prosecutorial decisions and documents from 2008 explaining why Epstein received a plea deal in Florida, which Massie described as unusually lenient.

The Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein file releases has drawn criticism from both parties recently. Concerns have been raised about redactions and the speed of disclosures. Attorney General Pam Bondi faced tough questions in a House Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month, with Massie among lawmakers accusing the department of hiding names of wealthy associates and failing to meet disclosure requirements under the transparency law.

In his remarks, Massie expanded his criticism beyond the Epstein disclosures. He argued that “all three branches” of government are under pressure from lobbyists and lawyers for Bayer, the German company that makes the herbicide Roundup. He stated that Bayer has spent over $9 million lobbying the executive and legislative branches. He warned lawmakers to resist efforts to limit the company’s liability in lawsuits related to glyphosate, Roundup’s main ingredient.

Massie pointed to a recent executive order that he claimed treated chemical production as a national defense priority, suggesting it would protect manufacturers from liability. Last week, he introduced the No Immunity for Glyphosate Act with Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Maine Democrat, to eliminate what his office described as the liability protections linked to that executive order.

Massie called on his colleagues to oppose any measure that would prevent people from filing claims in court, framing it as a constitutional issue. “Everybody in this country deserves their day in court,” he said.

Massie’s speech comes as Congress continues to discuss how much of the Epstein investigative record should be made public, how to protect victims’ privacy, and whether the Justice Department has complied with the disclosure law while also maintaining ongoing investigative interests.

Massie’s campaign to expose any potential criminal links to the Epstein Files has made him an enemy of the president. Trump has insulted the lawmaker and even mentioned his wife.