“I’ll Let You Die” – Award-Winning Nurse Threatens Police Officers During Arrest, Flaunts ‘White Privilege’

A Texas nurse named Crystal Tadlock has been making headlines, and for all the wrong reasons. She has landed in trouble after making racist jibes at officers, and even went as far as telling them that she won’t be treating them. The 35-year-old was arrested in Magnolia, Texas, on charges of driving under the influence last week.

Ironically, the very nurse was awarded for going “above and beyond when providing care” at the hospital. She allegedly told the cops, “I’ll let you die” if they were ever going to be treated by her, per Law & Crime.

On Wednesday, Law & Crime accessed footage of Crystal telling the officers with the Magnolia Police Department, “I’m a [expletive language] nurse.” She allegedly added, “When you come through my hospital, don’t worry, I’ll let you die,” Tadlock allegedly says. “All your family members, and this is all on record.”

New: Houston Nurse Terminated After Threat During DWI Arrest A 35-year-old nurse, Crystal Tadlock, was fired from Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital after a video showed her telling Magnolia police officers during a DWI traffic stop, “I’ll let you die” if they ever came… pic.twitter.com/cwvwXZ3pc2 — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) October 16, 2025

Law & Crime report alleged that the nurse was “unaware she was traveling 66 mph and mentioned she was returning home from a concert at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion.” Crystal was apparently returning home after dropping off a few friends on the way, and she had been drinking on her way home. She was reportedly returning from a concert at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion.

The officers who arrested her reported about “a strong odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle.” The officers also mentioned that she had “bloodshot, glassy eyes and slurred speech,” which prompted them to perform a field sobriety test. Needless to say, Cynthia failed the test and was arrested.

“During transport, Crystal became increasingly belligerent, making derogatory remarks and threats,” read the arrest report. It added, “She initially stated that the reason I was doing this was because ICE had not picked me up yet. Crystal also made racist comments about my ethnicity and stated that she is going to get out of this because she is white. She also stated that she had an issue with me because I was not white.”

During the detainment, Crystal allegedly told the officers, “You can’t speak straight because you have an accent from another country.” The string of derogatory comments continued. She also allegedly said this at one point, “You’re half-American” and “you’re gonna be so embarrassed. And I’m also white.”

Crytsal was also asked by one of the officers why she was being “so mean,” to which she replied, “Because I’m not drunk, and I have a newborn that I’m trying to go home to.” She also claimed that it was an “eye injury” last week that made her drive like that and act the way she did. “I’m allowed to speed,” she allegedly told the cops.

Magnolia Police Chief Kyle Montgomery spoke about the comments that the officers of the team were on the receiving end of and told that being drunk isn’t an excuse for such bad behavior.

“I understand being emotional when you realize that you have made a huge mistake that will land you in jail, but taking your anger out on the officer is never acceptable,” the Police chief said, adding, “There is no excuse for anyone to act like this.”

Crystal Tadlock, charged with DWI, was released on bond. Back in 2021, she had received the nonprofit DAISY Foundation’s The Daisy Award for “extraordinary nurses.” The award was given to caregivers who support people with autoimmune diseases.

Meanwhile, the Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital in Houston, shared a statement post the nurse’s arrest. “Immediately upon learning of this incident on Saturday, we took swift action to suspend the employee, pending investigation. She has subsequently been terminated.”