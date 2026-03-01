Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Nancy Mace’s Mocking Post After Ayatollah Khamenei’s Death

Following the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, a heated social media exchange between Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Nancy Mace erupted this week.

The online clash came after U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted multiple sites across Iran on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. It was reported by President Trump that the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during the US-Israeli planned strikes on Iran.

Iranian state media later confirmed that Khamenei, 86, was killed during the attack on his compound in Tehran as a result of the strikes. The military action marked a major escalation in the region and prompted reactions from lawmakers across the political ecosystem.

On Saturday night, Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, posted a message on X regarding the death of Ali Khamenei. However, netizens thought it was sarcastic instead of sympathetic.

“My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers,” Mace wrote, sharing a Fox News graphic reporting Khamenei’s death.

My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/8CLlk18Q7D — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) March 1, 2026

Many believed that the remark was made to mock Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib. The two Democrats have been outspoken critics of Israeli military operations in Gaza and U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. However, neither lawmaker has expressed support for Iran’s leadership.

Both have frequently called for ceasefires and diplomatic solutions in regional conflicts instead. Omar quickly fired back directly under Mace’s post, and clarified she had no relationship with Ali Khamenei.

“I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us,” Omar wrote. “Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for your self.”

Her comments quickly drew thousands of reactions, shares, and comments. Supporters praised Omar for pushing back, while many accused her of increasing tensions.

The exchange is a result of the heightened political divisions in Washington following President Donald Trump’s announcement that U.S. forces, working alongside Israel, carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iranian targets.

I hope you aren’t drunk and took your staff’s advice, Rashida and I don’t know this man and feel confident he didn’t care about us. Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk. I pray in his holy… https://t.co/s4kpye5QVg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 1, 2026

Through a video posted on Truth Social, Trump justified the action, saying the Iranian regime had waged an “unending campaign of bloodshed” and warning the Islamic Revolutionary Guard to “lay down their arms” or “face certain death.”

Omar and Tlaib have previously faced criticism over their views on Israel and U.S. involvement in the region. Both have denied accusations that their criticism of Israeli government policy is a support for hostile regimes.

As for the hot social media fury, Mace has not publicly responded to Omar’s “drunk” remark as of Monday morning. But the ongoing comments and remarks show how the foreign policy debates are increasingly playing out in real time on social media.