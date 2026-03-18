Politics

Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Donald Trump’s Comments, Mentions His Disturbing Remarks About Ivanka

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 7:22 AM ET

Ilhan Omar shaded Donald Trump with scandals from his past involving his daughter Ivanka Trump and the Epstein files.

Reni Damien
Written By Reni Damien
News Writer
Ilhan Omar called out Donald Trump on X for his remarks against Somalia and her marriage with a post on X.
Ilhan Omar called out Donald Trump on X for his remarks against Somalia and her marriage with a post on X. Image Credit: (L) YouTube | @rep.ilhanomar2703 (R) The White House

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar and President Donald Trump appear to have resumed their feud. After the President commented on Somalia and brought up unproven claims about her alleged marriage to her brother, Omar clapped back. She responded with a post on X highlighting his alleged connection to the Epstein files and even brought up his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Omar reshared Trump’s remarks about Somalia and allegations of her marriage to her brother to gain U.S. citizenship. She pointed out how “unhinged” Trump’s comments were and mentioned speculations and rumors from his past.

The Minnesota representative criticized Trump in a cryptic remark that strongly pointed at two of his major scandals in the past. Firstly, she brought up his comments about dating his daughter, Ivanka, if she wasn’t related to him.

Omar wrote, “It’s expected from a man who regularly and publicly fantasized about sleeping with his own daughter…” Trump has strongly refuted such allegations about him and his daughter and continues to express his fatherly affection toward her.

Next, she brought up allegations of a “cover-up” in the Epstein Files, associated with the late felon Jeffrey Epstein. However, there is currently no evidence of a cover-up involving Trump. Similarly, neither is Trump criminally connected to any of the alleged crimes associated with the late financier.

The White House has not yet responded to Omar’s clapback at Trump’s remarks. So what exactly prompted her response?
Recently, Trump signed an executive order for an anti-fraud task force set to be led by the Vice President, JD Vance. This has reportedly been established to tackle the growing cases of fraud in the country.

To mark the moment, he organized a press conference and spoke to reporters. Trump explained the reason behind forming the task force and brought up Somalia when discussing fraud.

He claimed that people from Somalia were allegedly among the many immigrants responsible for fraud in the country. Calling them a “third—maybe fourth world nation,” Trump claimed the country didn’t have councils, police, or even a government, which is untrue because Somalia does have a federal government in place, according to reports, despite the instability.

Trump went on to accuse immigrants of Somalia of stealing $19 billion, which is an unverified fact. Just as he was getting into the alleged flaws of the country, he brought up Omar. He also claimed that she “supposedly” married her brother.

He then pointed out that she was in the U.S. illegally. However, there is no proof about Omar being an illegal citizen. Although she was born in Somalia, she legally immigrated to the U.S. and became a citizen by following legal procedures.

Trump then urged the newly elected leader of the task force, Vance, to “look into it.” Lastly, he stated, “She’s one of the ringleaders here… she’s bad news—really bad news; she’s so bad for our country.”

As mentioned earlier, although Omar has sternly responded to Trump’s remarks against her, he has yet to do the same. It remains unclear whether he will respond through a Truth Social post or a statement from his administration.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *