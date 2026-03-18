Ilhan Omar Fires Back at Donald Trump’s Comments, Mentions His Disturbing Remarks About Ivanka

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar and President Donald Trump appear to have resumed their feud. After the President commented on Somalia and brought up unproven claims about her alleged marriage to her brother, Omar clapped back. She responded with a post on X highlighting his alleged connection to the Epstein files and even brought up his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Omar reshared Trump’s remarks about Somalia and allegations of her marriage to her brother to gain U.S. citizenship. She pointed out how “unhinged” Trump’s comments were and mentioned speculations and rumors from his past.

The most disturbing part of his unhinged comments is how comfortable he is in telling the world how stupid he and his followers are. But I guess it’s expected from a man who regularly and publicly fantasized about sleeping with his own daughter and is clearly implicated in the… https://t.co/OTm2cCmWUc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2026

The Minnesota representative criticized Trump in a cryptic remark that strongly pointed at two of his major scandals in the past. Firstly, she brought up his comments about dating his daughter, Ivanka, if she wasn’t related to him.

Omar wrote, “It’s expected from a man who regularly and publicly fantasized about sleeping with his own daughter…” Trump has strongly refuted such allegations about him and his daughter and continues to express his fatherly affection toward her.

Next, she brought up allegations of a “cover-up” in the Epstein Files, associated with the late felon Jeffrey Epstein. However, there is currently no evidence of a cover-up involving Trump. Similarly, neither is Trump criminally connected to any of the alleged crimes associated with the late financier.

The White House has not yet responded to Omar’s clapback at Trump’s remarks. So what exactly prompted her response?

Recently, Trump signed an executive order for an anti-fraud task force set to be led by the Vice President, JD Vance. This has reportedly been established to tackle the growing cases of fraud in the country.

“Somali is a third-world, maybe a fourth-world nation… They come here and they steal $19 billion — it’s crazy,” says @POTUS on the anti-fraud task force. “@IlhanMN, I hope this is part of it. She married her brother, supposedly… She’s one of the ringleaders.” https://t.co/G8xIyQk9VV pic.twitter.com/v4C1YnMHOQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 16, 2026

To mark the moment, he organized a press conference and spoke to reporters. Trump explained the reason behind forming the task force and brought up Somalia when discussing fraud.

He claimed that people from Somalia were allegedly among the many immigrants responsible for fraud in the country. Calling them a “third—maybe fourth world nation,” Trump claimed the country didn’t have councils, police, or even a government, which is untrue because Somalia does have a federal government in place, according to reports, despite the instability.

Trump went on to accuse immigrants of Somalia of stealing $19 billion, which is an unverified fact. Just as he was getting into the alleged flaws of the country, he brought up Omar. He also claimed that she “supposedly” married her brother.

🚨 NEW – IT’S CONFIRMED: Ilhan Omar MARRIED HER BROTHER, per marital records obtained by @scrowder THIS IS IMMIGRATION FRAUD. DOJ needs to start the process of revoking Omar’s citizenship IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/t93btN7Wp9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 19, 2025

He then pointed out that she was in the U.S. illegally. However, there is no proof about Omar being an illegal citizen. Although she was born in Somalia, she legally immigrated to the U.S. and became a citizen by following legal procedures.

Trump then urged the newly elected leader of the task force, Vance, to “look into it.” Lastly, he stated, “She’s one of the ringleaders here… she’s bad news—really bad news; she’s so bad for our country.”

As mentioned earlier, although Omar has sternly responded to Trump’s remarks against her, he has yet to do the same. It remains unclear whether he will respond through a Truth Social post or a statement from his administration.