Ilhan Omar Alleges Her Guest Was ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Trump-Led State of the Union Address

Representative Ilhan Omar invited Aliya Rahman as her guest to President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address. However, Omar alleged that her guest was forcibly removed.

Aliya Rahman allegedly sustained injuries when she was violently detained by ICE the month before. She was dragged out of her car and was accused of assaulting an ICE agent. Rahman is a US Citizen.

The 43-year-old stood up in silent protest when Trump began talking about immigration. The subject has been a popular talking point in the businessman-turned-politician’s political career.

ICE, under Trump, has managed to do a lot of damage in Minneapolis. Two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, have been killed as a direct result of immigration enforcement action in the state.

THE WOMAN WHO WAS DRAGGED OUT OF HER CAR AND ARRESTED BY ICE SPEAKS OUT… We’ve all seen the videos, but it matters to hear Aliya Rahman say it herself. 📌 She says her treatment in custody was dehumanizing, and that officers completely failed to take her disability seriously.… pic.twitter.com/aCz3izc4rf — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 20, 2026

Rahman was removed from the event for Unlawful Conduct. Representative Omar shared the ordeal on her social media.

She wrote, “For that, she was forcibly removed, despite warning officers about her injured shoulders and ultimately charged with ‘Unlawful Conduct. ‘”

The lawmaker herself had come under fire for her conduct during the President’s speech. Along with Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Representative Omar yelled at the President. Tlaib’s outburst drew criticism from other Democrats, most notably John Fetterman.

Aliya Rahman claimed that she had to spend several hours in jail after she was removed for her silent protest. She also alleged that officers aggravated the injuries that she had sustained when she was detained by ICE.

Speaking to Democracy Now, Rahman talked about her decision to stand up to Donald Trump. A lot of her anger stemmed from the fact that the President seems to say the “most racist things” about her state and her people.

She also said, “‘I stood up because hearing this level of racism, I wanted to see with my own eyes, unmediated by anyone’s lens, who had still come to this building to govern, if there were any grownups down there. Who really believes this lie that was used to brutalize our city, my body?”

Omar addresses arrest of former ICE detainee Aliya Rahman at Trump’s SOTU “You know the state of the union, you can do two things. One is to sit, the other is to stand up. And she chose to stand up.” pic.twitter.com/FexZvVCKD8 — Darkins Breaking News (@darkinsnews) February 25, 2026

Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech had multiple flash points. Certain Democrats refused to attend the speech. Others were accompanied by victims and family members of victims involved in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Rashida Tlaib even wore a pin that decried ICE. Rahman is currently facing a misdemeanour charge, which carries a $500 fine, along with a possibility of being imprisoned for six months.

Trump took to his Truth Social account to decry the Democratic lawmakers. He wrote, “When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized.”