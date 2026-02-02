If You Get an IRS Call Claiming You Owe Back Taxes, You May Be a Target of the Latest Scam

America’s tax season has brought a new alert for taxpayers amid a spike in scam callers. The Federal Trade Commission reports a sharp rise in phone scammers claiming to be from the IRS, calling citizens and persuading them that they owe back taxes to the federal government. In 2026, such fraudulent calls have stirred panic and confusion, especially following the discontinuation of free government-run filing systems that many taxpayers previously relied on.

An FTC report noted that these scam callers claim they are from the “Tax Resolution Oversight Department.” They attempt to connect individuals with a so-called tax resolution officer, a position that does not exist. According to the report, the scammers manipulate victims by playing on their fears.

Tax Season 2026 Sees Rise in IRS Impersonation and AI-Driven Scams A report indicates that IRS impersonation scams have surged during the 2026 tax season, according to recent data from the agency.https://t.co/tjXCw7SLdY — lite News (@liteNewsLatest) February 2, 2026

It further stated, “They play on your fears. They threaten to take your driver’s license or sue, arrest or deport you.” Some scammers even claim to perform a red flag check on an individual’s credit limit, which is untrue.

As per the IRS, if such a worst-case scenario occurs, the department will not call you. Instead, it will send a letter in the mail. The FTC also stated, “The truth is, the IRS’s first contact with you will always be a letter in the mail. It’s not a phone call, or email, or text message.”

The catch of these scam calls is that they lure individuals into making some form of payment as a final tactic to intimidate them. Scammers may pressure victims to pay using a prepaid debit card, wire transfer or cashier’s check — which is not how the IRS operates. Through these payments, the scammer aims to obtain an individual’s Social Security number.

Watch out for fake IRS calls, phishing texts/emails, shady preparers & bogus refund offers designed to steal your money or personal info. Always verify directly with https://t.co/ba0I7nnUgC before you act. https://t.co/NB39nIvLtJ — Armand Buonanno (@ArmandBuon47458) February 2, 2026

Other tactics include placing urgent calls that claim this is the final attempt to reach the individual. Scammers may also offer access to non-existent IRS programs, which are completely bogus.

With the advent of technology, these scam calls have become harder for many American taxpayers to filter out. Scammers are using AI-generated calls that mimic real human speech, featuring pauses and filler words that make them sound more credible and urgent to victims.

As for best practices, the FTC suggests individuals contact the IRS directly to cross-check whether the claims made by callers are true. The current status of an individual’s IRS account can also be checked through the agency’s official website. If there are any inconsistencies, the website will outline the next steps to follow.

Additionally, the FTC reminds individuals affected by such scam calls to avoid sharing any sensitive personal information with unknown callers. If an individual does fall prey to a scam, they should immediately report it through the department’s official complaint channels. Doing so helps authorities track fraud and provide faster resolution.

BEWARE OF IRS SCAMS THIS TAX SEASON! It’s that time of year again — tax season is kicking off, and while we’re busy gathering forms and getting organized, scammers are gearing up too! 🚨 This is when scams targeting taxpayers ramp up, so staying vigilant early on is key. pic.twitter.com/lpSVnm6Woj — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 1, 2026

One must pause before reacting to any IRS calls demanding urgency in situations. These are tactics to create pressure. Other best practices involve using strong, unique passwords for IRS accounts, enabling two-factor authentication on all the tax related accounts.

​In fact, during the time of filing your taxes, individuals are advised to complete it within the timeline. These processes must be conducted through secure internet connections only, or even by mail directly from the post office, to reduce the risk of tampering.