If Trump Loses We Become 'Totally Unhinged,' Governor Jim Justice Warns Everyone in His RNC Speech

West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, made waves at the Republican National Convention with his warning about the potential consequences of Donald Trump not winning the upcoming presidential election. "We become totally unhinged if Donald Trump is not elected in November," Justice declared during his speech. The provocative statement was delivered alongside his English bulldog 'Babydog', which sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

An X user, @ACL80GFYS, sarcastically noted, "So much for 'toning down the rhetoric' huh," alluding to the contrast between Justice's inflammatory language and recent calls for unity in the wake of political violence in Pennsylvania. Another netizen, @JaredRyanSears, however, expressed confidence in the country's resilience. He stated, "We know. We saw that last time Trump didn't win. Our country survived and we will defeat Trump and MAGA once again."

In response to Justice's veiled threat, @A_tothe_Z_Amber questioned, "More than they are currently? Ah yes, he means their pending civil war." Similarly, @FrankMikeDavis1 quipped, "How could we tell? ReTHUGlicans have been 'unhinged' since 2016." The presence of Babydog at the convention also drew attention. @BDeMayo asked, "Wait. Why is there a dog there?" while @DelhuntyJesse joked, "If we're putting obese dogs on the stage of political rallies I know just the hound to rally the people."

The unusual scene prompted @TechnicallyRon to comment, "You can't write comedy like this. 15 seconds of nonsense and then BAM the wide shot takes your breath away. 10/10." @CarynRivadeneir echoed the sentiment, adding, "I'm nothing if not an 'unhinged' lover of dogs, but God bless this camera work. And also, Terrifying." @MrJPhill drew a comparison to pop culture, noting, "Will Ferrell's US politics comedy 'The Campaign' was less crazy than this. Wait for the wide shot at the end..."

One user, @iOnlySmokeBoof, offered a humorous take on Babydog's perspective. "Bulldog has no f-king clue what's going on. Just chilling in that chair hearing thousands of people make noise every once in a while. Probably thinking about getting home and chasing some squirrels or making weird noises in his sleep." Justice's appearance at the convention came during its second night, themed 'Make America Safe Once Again.' The governor used his seven-minute speech to praise Trump and share personal anecdotes about the former president and his family, as per West Virginia Watch.

"I want to talk to you tonight about my relationship with President Trump...about an incredible man," Justice began. "I want to tell you the truth about him and his family. He is tough. He is super smart. He is a business guy. But maybe there is something that you have missed, and that is he genuinely cares. He cares about all of us. Every last one of us. And he loves this nation beyond good sense."