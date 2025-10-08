‘I’m Not Ready to Die Yet’: Texas Father Robert Roberson Awaits Execution Amid Doubts Over Shaken Baby Syndrome

Trigger Warning: This article mentions disturbing details of child abuse.

Robert Roberson was convicted of the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki Curtis, in Palestine, Texas. Prosecutors argued that he shook her little daughter back and forth, causing severe head trauma in what’s called shaken baby syndrome. However, prosecutors argued that the little girl died of pneumonia and not the alleged reports of abuse.

For the unversed, shaken baby syndrome is considered a severe act of child abuse. It is also known as abusive head trauma, which occurs when a baby is forcefully shaken, causing severe brain injury, leading to potential brain damage, lifelong disabilities, or death. It could happen when a caregiver gets frustrated beyond their patience levels.

Last year, Roberson came very close to being executed on October 17, 2024. However, a last-minute stay stopped it just hours before it was to happen. His lawyer, Gretchen Sween, fought to extend his execution date, arguing that the execution is based on outdated medical practices. The new date is scheduled for October 16, 2025, as per The Mirror U.S.

My full interview with Robert Roberson. His execution, for a crime he did not commit, is set for October 17th. pic.twitter.com/VJNA1Ij0Da — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) October 16, 2024

If Roberson’s execution proceeds, he could become the first person in U.S.U.S. history put to death under a shaken baby syndrome–based murder verdict. Reportedly, Roberson, who is currently held in the Livingston prison, showed his remorse over the death of his daughter in an interview with Associated Press. He spoke out his honest thoughts and appeared visibly upset and guilty.

“I’m not going to stress out and stuff because I know God has it, you know. He’s in control. No matter what, God’s in control, you know, and he does have the last say, you know,” Robert Roberson said. He further stated that he is not afraid of death, but he is not ready to die yet. At this point in the trial, as his execution date approaches, Robinson says he has left the decision up to the jury and his legal team.

Previously, prosecutors have argued in his defence that Roberson’s undiagnosed autism is another reason to pardon his death sentence. People on X (formerly Twitter) have also spoken in his defence and begged for mercy.

“Robert Roberson is an INNOCENT AUTISTIC man on death row. He was wrongfully convicted based on a now-debunked theory of “shaken baby syndrome” & a misunderstanding of autism,” one user wrote. His supporters described him as a kind man and held rallies to stop his execution. However, in contrast, some people supported the law’s judgment too.

“Nikki was on life support because Robert Roberson brutally beat her, crushing the back of her skull. Read the testimony. Read the evidence. Roberson deserves the death penalty”. Another user wrote.

Nikki was on life support because Robert Roberson brutally beat her, crushing the back of her skull. Read the testimony. Read the evidence. Roberson deserves the death penalty. — Nathan Petty (@MachoSStorage) October 7, 2025

There are thousands of posts about the execution on X at the moment. His defense team has filed motions seeking a stay of execution, citing new scientific evidence and changes in legal interpretation, but time is running short. If executed, the lethal injection method will be used.

The state of Texas has executed 595 people since 1982, more than any other state so far. Texas executed five men in 2024. Three other individuals received stays of execution.