If Michelle Obama Ran for President, Here’s Why She’d Beat Donald Trump Hands Down!

Michelle Obama was rumored to be in the race to be the Democrat nomination for the 2024 Presidential election. The rumors intensified after Joe Biden stepped down and withdrew his nomination. The former first lady was considered to be a strong candidate and it was even speculated that she would beat Donald Trump if she ran.

Joe Biden was voted to be “too old” to run for President a second time, according to a NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. During that time, several reports claimed that Michelle Obama would be running for President as the Democratic candidate.

Michelle’s director of communications denied all the claims in an official statement. “As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Crystal Carson shared in a statement.

The former First Lady has also been very vocal about not wanting to enter politics herself. In an old BBC interview, she had admitted that she “detests” being asked if she would run for president.

In the past, she spoke to Oprah while noting that being in politics is “hard.” She elaborated while adding, “It’s got to be in your soul because it is so important. It is not in my soul.”

Michelle’s disinterest in running for the Presidency does not take away from the fact that she makes for an optimal candidate. Several people and reports alike have speculated that the former first lady can beat the President re-elect in an election. Here are the top 5 reasons why Michelle Obama could probably beat the 78-year-old in a Presidential race.

Michelle Obama boasts high approval ratings

Michelle Obama was considered highly likable even when she was the first lady. People have also testified to her being intelligent and compassionate. A poll revealed that 72% of Americans viewed her more favorably than Donald Trump.

Only 42% voted for Trump in the same poll. The poll is testimony of how well the mother of two would perform as a Presidential candidate.

Michelle makes a more desirable candidate than Kamala Harris

Ben Page, who serves as the CEO of IPOS, previously spoke about how Michelle could motivate more Democrats to come out and vote. “She would motivate Democratic voters to come out and vote much more than Kamala Harris,” Page noted.

RETWEET if you are proud to stand with First Lady Michelle Obama against Donald Trump this #MLKDay! pic.twitter.com/ESuDmQYtcB — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 20, 2025

A poll conducted by The Telegraph in 2024 revealed that 70,000 readers picked Michelle to be the Presidential candidate. Kamala Harris ranked below Michelle in the same poll.

64% of the total people who took the poll voted for the former first lady, while only 5% voted for Kamala Harris.

Michelle’s huge fan following could prove as an advantage

Michelle Obama was a successful attorney before she took on the role of the FLOTUS. The mother of two is well-liked in social circles and has a huge fan following that keeps up with her life.

Her book, Becoming, is one example of how her fans have loyally supported her career aspirations. The book is a memoir penned by the former first lady. The memoir quickly became the best-selling book in the US for the year 2018, only 15 days after its release. 10 million copies of the book were sold within a year of its release.

#MichelleObama says she hopes her new book #Becoming generates conversation, giving a candid look at her life both inside and outside the White House. #ABC2020 https://t.co/b3QbIQeAfv pic.twitter.com/xujLXIe6JP — 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 12, 2018

Ben Page noted that Michelle had been a “successful first lady” during her husband’s time in the White House. “She’s done her books, she has her audience: a much bigger audience than Kamala Harris,” Page observed.

Even Republicans fear going up against Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama is a formidable opponent, and her opponents aren’t ashamed to admit it. More than one Republican has acknowledged their fear of running against Michelle Obama in an election in the past.

Republican senator for North Dakota, Kevin Cramer, was one of them. He had revealed how Michelle stepping into the race at that point could “unite” the Democratic party.

“I don’t think I’d be revealing any sort of polling secrets if I said Michelle Obama would probably be the one person that could step in and keep the party united and probably provide a little bit of a moving start because of her notoriety,” Cramer told New York magazine.

Michelle Obama has a strong tie with the minorities

Apart from her stellar credentials and achievements, Michelle Obama is almost guaranteed to appeal to minority groups. The former lady is one candidate who would appeal to both women and minority groups.

On International Day of The Girl, Michelle Obama announced her new Global Girls Alliance. pic.twitter.com/yhXclr25V4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 11, 2018

Being a black woman herself, she is a great candidate who can represent both of those groups. She has a full understanding of the struggles of the community. The former first lady has also been very vocal about advocating for the rights that her community deserves.

The mother of two has also stood for promoting more education and economic opportunities for young girls and women.