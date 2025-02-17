SHOCKING Rumors About Sasha and Malia Obama You Won’t Believe!

Barack and Michelle Obama are not only loved by fans for their strong leadership but also for their strong familial bonds. The former president and first lady are proud parents of two beautiful daughters—Malia and Sasha Obama.

Malia and Sasha were 10 and 8 years old when they moved into the White House with their parents in 2009. They spent eight years of their childhood in the public limelight, even though Michelle and Barack tried to keep them away from the glare as much as possible. However, they couldn’t stop gossipmongers spreading bizarre rumors about their daughter as their daughters were growing up. Some of the rumors are so ridiculous that they will crack you up.

Rumor 1: Malia And Sasha Obama Aren’t Michelle And Barack’s Daughters

In 2022, a conspiracy theory about Obama family emerged online. A random Facebook post claimed that Michelle and Barack Obama “rented” Malia and Sasha from someone else. The post stated, “Anita Blanchard & Martin Nesbitt are the REAL parents of Sasha and Malia.”

However, the fact check proved that there was no truth to such claims. Who are Anita and Martin, you ask? Well, they are close friends of Obamas. In fact, Anita, who works as obstetrician-gynecologist, was the one who delivered Malia and Sasha.

Rumor 2: Sasha Obama Was Kicked Out Of Reagan Washington Airport

In December 2024, Barack Obama’s younger daughter, Sasha Obama, made headlines for reportedly being kicked out of Reagan Washington Airport. A YouTube channel called Beneath the Mask claimed in a viral video that the airport staff denied her the entry because they couldn’t believe that a young Black woman could travel in business class. It also claimed that Barack had to intervene to help his daughter.

The video garnered over a million views, initiating a debate among people. However, it turned out that all the claims were fake. The video just had an AI generated image of Sasha paired with an AI voice narrating the incident. They was no evidence and literally not even a single witness to this. And wait, there’s more….Sasha wasn’t even at the mentioned airport when the alleged incident happened.

Rumor 3: Sasha And Malia Obama Made Anti-White Statements

In 2018, a website called Conservative Columns reported that Sasha was expelled from Martin Luther King Jr. High School for accusing the principal of targeting her because of her race. The column claimed that Sasha made statements such as “You wouldn’t have me in here if I was white. I’m getting sick of you crackers,” and, “Don’t you know who my dad is? I’ll have you fired if you wanna keep this up.”

It turned out Sasha never went to that school and everything mentioned in that column were nothing but lies. The same year, Malia was dragged in a similar controversy. A website called Only Politics, known to be pro-Trump, claimed that Malia was facing suspension from Harvard for delivering a speech titled “A World Without Whites.”

It was claimed that Malia said in her speech, “White people are so 1960’s. Sometimes the only thing that keeps me going is the fact that they will be blended out by the time I am 30.” However, it turned out to be just another baseless rumor.

Rumor 4: Malia Obama Was Expelled From Harvard For Using D-ugs

In 2017, a report claimed that Malia Obama was expelled from Harvard for using marijuana. A website claimed that she was “caught in a Boston hotel lounge vaping marijuana with friends,” while further adding that the “school’s chancellor, Malcolm Little, said that regardless of her status as a former first daughter, the rules are the rules and she won’t be welcome there this Fall.” As usual, there was no truth to the rumor.

Rumor 5: Malia Dropped Her Last Name Because Of Her Parents

In 2024, it was reported that Malia dropped her last name to pursue her career in film and TV industry. The reason was because she didn’t want to carry the weight of her last name, knowing that people would either think that she got it easy or would unnecessarily criticize her work just because she is Obama’s daughter.

But we all know that people love gossips and controversies. And therefore, the news of her dropping the last name was given a new spin. It was reported that Malia was acting rebellious, going against Barack’s political career to follow her passion in entertainment. Later, Barack came forward and revealed in an episode of The Pivot that Malia wants people to judge her solely for her work, and not because she is former President’s daughter.

Malia, 26, graduated from Harvard University in 2021. In 2024, she made her directorial debut with a shirt film called The Heart. It was presented at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and received lukewarm response. Meanwhile, Sasha, 23, completed her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of South California in 2023. Both the sisters moved out from their parents’ home and live together in Los Angeles, cautiously navigating through bizarre rumors about them.