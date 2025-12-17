“If I Were Actually Abusing It…”: Kash Patel Breaks Silence on Claims He Used FBI Resources to See Girlfriend

FBI Director Kash Patel has frequently been in the news for the wrong reasons. As his department faces scrutiny for its credibility and performance following the recent shooting incidents across the United States, Patel has also been gaining popularity for his relationship with 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins.

In November, Patel was facing criticism after assigning FBI SWAT team members to serve as a security force for his girlfriend in case of potential threats. The controversy follows earlier scrutiny over Kash Patel’s use of a $60 million FBI jet for personal travel, including trips to watch his girlfriend, Wilkins, perform and a summer golf outing in Scotland.

However, according to The New York Post, the director graced the couch with his girlfriend on The Katie Miller Podcast, where he opened up about his life and his views on the political landscape in the United States.

While talking to Katie Miller, Kash Patel said he is legally barred from flying commercially and emphasized that he pays for personal travel, as do other Cabinet members and agency heads.

He dismissed claims that he was misusing government resources to attend Wilkins’ performances, noting that he had only been able to attend a small part of her show. Patel also said that early in his tenure, he directed the FBI to use government airfields for his flights to reduce costs associated with civilian airports.

“It’s ironic that they’re saying, ‘Oh, you’re going on vacation or you’re going to see your girlfriend perform’,” he later added. “And if I was actually abusing it, I would go see every one of her shows. I think I get to like 15%.” he added.

Typically, as The Times reports, family members or partners of high-ranking officials receive extra security only when they are traveling together. Kash Patel further said that he has seen Alexis Wilkins perform three times since January and has traveled to her home only a few times for holidays and birthdays.

Kash Patel and his girlfriend are fighting the MOSSAD allegations… on a podcast After allegedly siccing the Justice Department on anyone who posted mean tweets about her That’s true love pic.twitter.com/ipQYUhSoR6 — RT (@RT_com) December 16, 2025

“If I’m not working in Nashville, if I’m not on the road somewhere, you know, I’ll come here because it makes the most sense,” Wilkins added. Yet, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, have called on Patel to reimburse the government for alleged non-official travel.

Wilkins is based in Nashville, where she has established her name as a popular singer, author, podcast host, and political commentator. The duo met for the first time in 2022 at a friend’s house party, and Patel reportedly noticed Wilkins immediately. The couple began a whirlwind romance, and by January 2023, they were dating.

The age gap between the two, with Patel being 45 and Wilkins being 27, also sparked criticism. Still, sources claimed that the phenomenon of older men dating accomplished younger women was common in the affluent political and entrepreneurial circles in the capital city—everyone in D.C.

Beyond the backlash for the age gap, reports of misuse of government funds, Wilkins said she has been the target of online conspiracy theories, including accusations that she is a foreign intelligence operative from Israel attempting to influence Patel.

“I’m not Jewish. I’m Christian. I’m Armenian,” she went on. “So I’m not really sure how we got there. I’ve never been to Israel. I’d like love to go.” she added.