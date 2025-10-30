“If He’s Down, I’m Down”: Jasmine Crockett Accepts Jimmy Kimmel’s IQ Challenge to Trump

ABC’s Late Night host Jimmy Kimmel and Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett are calling out President Trump after he once again bragged about “acing” a cognitive test he took at Walter Reed Medical Center. Donald Trump recently underwent his second health checkup on October 10, 2025. He was deemed to be in “perfect” health.

“He’s never been known for his brilliance,” Crockett replied to the mean remark to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. “This isn’t someone who got into college on merit. If he hadn’t been born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he probably wouldn’t have gotten into any school, unlike me.”

Crockett said she could “guarantee” Trump’s IQ qualifies as low, if he’s even taken such a test recently, and added that she’s waiting for a reporter to ask him his actual IQ score, given how often he boasts about it.

Kimmel responded, “I agree, it sounds like a challenge,” before proposing a live televised showdown he dubbed The James C. Kimmel Cognitive Aptitude and Mental Brilliance Invitational. (via The Daily Beast).

The late-night host even brought in Rep. Crockett via video call, who was quick to accept. “I know that he can’t find himself in the Oval Office to end this shutdown, but he has time to troll me,” Crockett said. “So, listen: If he’s down, I’m down.”

These results about Trump’s health came after months of scrutiny surrounding the 79-year-old’s health. The POTUS has been spotted with blue bruises on his hand, which were later confirmed as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a nerve condition due to frequent handshaking and his regular aspirin regimen.

In July, when his administration confirmed the condition, they revealed the swollen ankles were due to poor blood flow in his legs. In addition, other symptoms like slurred speech, a visible gait while walking, and mixing up words while talking have added to the claim that he’s unwell.

Jimmy Kimmel then joked about Trump’s frequent “low IQ” insults, asking if Jamine Crockett noticed a pattern. “They tend to be women, and they tend to be women of color,” she replied. Despite all the negative remarks surrounding the test, Trump is adamant that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment is “very hard.”

According to the masses, the test is meant to detect early signs of cognitive decline and not just measure intelligence. Real intelligence tests are often decided from an individualistic perspective and are not defined by a particular definition or tool. However, cognitive tests have multiple criteria, and they require formal medical professionals to diagnose.

From memory, language, reasoning, and problem-solving, everything is considered under this test. To end the segment, Kimmel mocked Trump’s boasts by showing Crockett one of the exam’s famously easy prompts. “Can you name this animal?” he asked, displaying a drawing of an elephant.

Trump already does not like Kimmel and his iconic ABC late-night talk show, which is known for its monologues targeting the Republican Party and the administration. He has publicly declared that Kimmel has no talent. In September, Kimmel’s show was suspended from ABC over the backlash on the host’s comments on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

However, the FCC and Disney didn’t expect the public backlash after suspending the late-night show. Protests broke out over free speech, and Kimmel even threatened to sue for $1 billion, forcing the network to reverse its decision.

After Kimmel’s suspension was announced, people across the country debated censorship, free speech, and the power of TV networks. Finally, the show returned on the network on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.