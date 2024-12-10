Iconic Video Shows Princess Diana Running Barefoot In A Skirt, Breaking a Major Royal Protocol

In the world of royal custom and carefully managed imagery, Princess Diana was invariably an exception. A rediscovered video that went viral across social media perfectly showcased how free-spirited her soul was. The video showed Princess Diana running barefoot in a race with other mothers on her son's sports day at school. This remarkable footage comes from June 1991 at the annual sports day at Wetherby School; it shows Diana in total disdain for all the principles of royal protocol. In her skirt and blazer, she kicked off her shoes to join other mothers at the starting line with infectious enthusiasm.

This race was more than a competition; it symbolized her unconventional approach to parenting. A surprise and delight for all onlookers, it was an image that lingered in memory. Diana wasn't just involved; she was into it. Running barefoot, dashing toward the finish line, she finished a close second. Her enthusiasm and competitive energy left the audience amazed and delighted in equal parts.

This was not an isolated incident. Historical records show that since 1987, Diana was involved in such mother runs, from which she never shied away, defying the stereotypical expectations of a royal. Indeed, she is said to have finished first in 1987 and 1988 before continuing to race ahead, where she came second in 1989 and third in 1990. The video shows Diana being determined to give her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as normal an upbringing as possible, as per The Sun.

Prince Harry once shared his thoughts on his mother's inimitable parenting style; in fact, he called her "one of the naughtiest parents," saying that she "smothered us with love," as revealed to the audience in a 2017 documentary. Similarly, Prince William claimed that she believed life existed outside the cloistered palaces. Diana's legacy as a mother seems to really trickle down to the next generation. Today, the hands-on parenting style of Prince William and Kate Middleton is known, much like Diana did years ago, and they are deeply involved in their children's school affairs.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, William and Middleton do an amazing job trying to make their kids have a normal upbringing. Despite being in line for the throne, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are living an ordinary lifestyle. As Larcombe also points out, although completely normal is not an option, the Prince and Princess of Wales tightly control what their children are exposed to, giving important attention to what they consume from the outside world. The kids are encouraged to do all their work. "They absolutely do menial tasks," Royal commentator Katie Nicholl said. "They are far more ordinary than many might imagine – the kids even have to do chores in return for their pocket money," as per Mirror.