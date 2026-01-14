2026 New Year Giveaway
ICE Rips Woman From Car After She Allegedly Tries to Wedge Agents Between Vehicles

Published on: January 14, 2026 at 8:59 AM ET

ICE Agents Clash With Masked Protesters as Woman Is Yanked From Car During Minneapolis Enforcement Operation

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
ICE Minneapolis
ICE agents yank woman out of car after she allegedly tried to wedge agents between vehicles. (Image Source: X, @WireFalls)

In breathtaking video from Minneapolis, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were forced to yank a woman out of her vehicle at gunpoint Tuesday after she allegedly used her SUV to block and attempt to trap officers during a tense anti-ICE protest.

The startling confrontation unfolded on city streets as dozens of ICE personnel were executing an enforcement operation. Surveillance footage shows the woman’s car positioned squarely across traffic lanes, impeding the movement of vehicles and creating a dangerous wedge between agents and the approaching demonstration. Agents, surrounded by boisterous Minnesota agitators and left-wing protestors shielding the driver, repeatedly commanded the woman to exit the vehicle.

The ICE agents at the Minneapolis scene smashed through the car’s passenger window. “Go, go, go, go,” was yelled loudly at the driver by the protesters.

When she failed to comply, agents smashed the car window and physically removed her from the vehicle amid shouts and chaos. Protesters surged forward, blowing whistles and shouting obscenities, attempting to interfere with the federal operation. In response, agents deployed tear gas and pepper spray to regain control of the volatile scene, federal officials said.

An Enforcement and Removal Operations agent was seen leaning into the black sedan and unlocking the driver’s door before pulling it open, allowing another officer to seize the woman and remove her from the vehicle. As agents acted, demonstrators on the street erupted, blowing whistles and shouting commands for officers to stop, with some screaming profanities and accusing agents of brutality.

The situation rapidly deteriorated as protesters — many dressed in black hoodies and wearing gas masks — swarmed federal vehicles, striking them and attempting to block their movement. Law enforcement responded by deploying tear gas, pepper balls, and pepper spray in an effort to disperse the crowd and restore order. Amid the chaos, agitators hurled insults at agents, shouting “Nazis” and warning, “You will pay for your crimes,” as several individuals were taken to the ground, restrained, and detained by officers in the snow.

“We will not tolerate obstruction of federal law enforcement officers executing their duties,” a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said, summarizing the agency’s position. Authorities reported roughly 60 arrests related to the incident, including individuals accused of assaulting federal agents and resisting lawful orders.

The protests have grown into a flashpoint in the national immigration debate, with opponents filing lawsuits and staging demonstrations aimed at halting activity. Federal officials counter that immigration enforcement is a lawful responsibility and that obstruction places both officers and civilians at serious risk.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the ICE protests and unrest this week, condemning the interference with federal operations and vowing that immigration enforcement would continue despite resistance.

Acting ERO Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles told Fox News that officials had taken into custody at least 60 demonstrators who had “impeded us or assaulted an officer” during the unrest. Charles said authorities were moving swiftly to detain anyone who interfered with the enforcement actions.

President Trump weighed in on the situation on Truth Social, warning Minnesotans that a “day of reckoning was coming” as his administration pushes forward with the immigration enforcement operation despite legal challenges. “Every place we go, crime comes down. In Chicago, despite a weak and incompetent Governor and Mayor fighting us all the way, a big improvement was made. Thousands of Criminals were removed! Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing.”

In response to mounting resistance and the ongoing lawsuit from Minnesota state officials aimed at halting federal immigration operations, the White House has doubled down on enforcement, framing the effort as essential to public safety and rule of law. Administration officials argue that continuing the ICE deployment sends a clear message that federal authorities will not be deterred by protest or legal obstruction, and that arrests and removals will proceed where officers encounter criminal activity or obstruction of justice.

