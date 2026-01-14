ICE Rips Apart Family During a Landscaping Job in Pico Rivera – “It’s a Nightmare”

ICE raids have been increasing, prompting many protests across the country. After the shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota, the federal organization has been facing much scrutiny from the public. Many have been speaking up about their encounters with ICE on social media platforms.

Some recounted the day their loved ones were taken away, and they rarely heard from them. One such woman narrated the day her immigrant husband was arrested by ICE. This ripped apart her family, whose sole earner was him.

Family torn apart after father taken by ICE during landscaping job in Pico Rivera https://t.co/63l9RbiKWS — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 14, 2026

Speaking exclusively to ABC’S Eyewitness News, Erika Gallardo opened up about the aftermath of her husband’s sudden arrest and narrated the incident. Gallardo is diagnosed with Cerebral Palsey which makes regular tasks difficult for her.

It was her husband, Ademir Ramas, who took the responsibility of household chores. The couple shares two sons and were happy together until the arrest. Ramas had come to the USA 20 years ago from Guatemala on a work visa and is known to be “hardworking” and dedicated to his family.

Speaking to the Newshub’s journalist, Leanne Suter, the mother described the “nightmare” she was living with her boys. She revealed how heartbreaking it was not seeing the father of her children “walk through the doors” like usual.

ICE point guns at U.S. citizens—try to detain 2 landscapers with valid work permits. At the last minute neighbors rush out and chase agents away. “Because of my brother’s bravery and our neighborhood coming together to fight for what’s right—two workers were able to go home!”… pic.twitter.com/113kdrkMdC — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) January 11, 2026

The mom of two also mentioned how Ramas did “everything” for the family. She explained, “He did the laundry; he was the one who grocery shopping for us.” The Downey, California resident also shared a video of the day Ramas was detained by ICE.

The video showed ICE officials escorting the person, appearing to be Ramas, to their vehicle after he was arrested while working a landscaping job in Pico Rivera. Around the same time, another viral video shared by Downey residents featured a similar arrest being made.

In the video, ICE officials were seen attempting to arrest two landscapers in their vehicle while they were on the job, like Ramas. Shortly after her husband was arrested, Gullardo’s community expressed its unity during the family’s difficult time. To show their support, the school set up a GoFundMe page for Gullardo and her boys. Thus far, the community had donated $4,376.

According to the website, all the funds collected are to cover “basic living expenses” of Gullardo and her sons. Some of the expenses include food, rent, and legal fees. The disabled mom claimed she was “overwhelmed” by her community’s love and support since her husband was detained by ICE.

Before concluding her interview with the journalist, Gullardo raised an important question to ICE. She asked, “Why? Why are you doing this?” She continued to point out, “There’s worse people out there, but you’re not doing anything to them.”

The disabled mom’s story has touched the lives of many residents in Downey, California, prompting them to take to the streets in protest. A Downey resident, Lissette Rivera, claimed that ICE was “profiling detainees based on race.”

In a Downey City Council meeting held recently, residents flocked to hear Mayor Claudia Frometa’s remarks in the wake of ICE arrests. The Mayor reassured residents of her support during this time.