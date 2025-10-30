ICE Officers Under Siege as Death Threats Skyrocket 8,000%

Death threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are increasing as the agency carries out the administration’s tougher immigration policies. New Department of Homeland Security figures were released on Wednesday. It shows an 8,000% jump in death threats aimed at the officers.

The increase has rattled officers and DHS leaders alike. Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that officers “risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst.” She even described the range of attacks the agency is seeing: “From bounties placed on their heads for their murders, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence,” she said, in part. McLaughlin also blamed “sanctuary politicians” for fueling the climate of anger “through their repeated vilification and demonization tactics, including gross comparisons to the Nazi Gestapo.” She added that “this violence against law enforcement must end.”

NEW: DHS tells @FoxNews that new data reveals violent/death threats against ICE surged a staggering 8,000% in fiscal year 2025 compared to fiscal year 2024. One recent threat in TX (attached) involved an illegal alien offering $10,000 bounties per each murdered ICE agent. He… pic.twitter.com/nG5xUiyrKv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 30, 2025

DHS laid out several recent, chilling examples. In Dallas, authorities say a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally, Eduardo Aguilar, posted a TikTok message offering $10,000 for the murder of an ICE agent. The post was written in Spanish and reported by DHS. It allegedly called for “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis].”

Other threats have been direct. An ICE officer in Texas received a voicemail aimed at his spouse. It said, “I don’t know how you let your husband work for ICE, and you sleep at night. F— you, f— your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident. How do you sleep? F— you. Did you hear what happened to the Nazis after World War II? Because it’s what’s going to happen to your family.” Another message left on an employee’s phone allegedly said, “I hope every one of those lawless c—- you call ICE officers gets doxxed one by one.”

Another DISGUSTING voicemail left for our brave ICE law enforcement officers. The vile rhetoric of sanctuary politicians comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences.@ICEgov officers are facing more than 1,000%… pic.twitter.com/i1UR0WoQ1i — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 15, 2025

In Washington state, local posts have echoed the same fury. Fox News Digital reported that a man identified as James Adrian Warren allegedly threatened the ICE office in Ferndale, where he called agents “Nazis” and “the Gestapo.” DHS says Warren told others to follow his lead — to watch, record, and harass employees, and wrote on Facebook, “They need to be told they are Nazis every day they come to work, they need to be reminded that they are Nazis every day when they go home. I start on my next day off, you should too.”

DHS made it clear that the threats will not derail enforcement. Citing South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, the department said, “ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”