ICE Officer Receives 13 Stitches After Being Attacked by Detainee With Metal Coffee Cup

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a detainee. The agent was attacked with a metal coffee cup and ended up receiving stitches after the incident.

A statement from the DHS revealed that the officer had to get 13 stitches due to a deep laceration that the attack caused. He was also left with several burns on his face.

ICE AGENTS FACE AN 830% INCREASE IN ATTACKS: A Honduran illegal alien dragged an ICE agent with his van for nearly a block as agents attempted to apprehend him. ICE Statement: “While ICE [ERO Dallas] officers were detaining Honduran illegal alien Jose Melgar-Rivas, Melgar… pic.twitter.com/MDXGtBZ3oN — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 17, 2025

According to officials, Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, the man who was being arrested, has previously been convicted of sexual assault of a minor. The Salvadoran also had multiple DUIs and was convicted of child fondling.

The man has been deported from the U.S. two times in the past. He re-entered the country for the third time illegally after being deported in June 2013 and again in February 2020. The Department of Homeland Security shared that the man came to the U.S. at an unknown time and location.

Tricia McLaughlin, DHS Assistant Secretary for External Affairs, issued a public warning in light of increasing violence against ICE officers. “Anyone who lays a hand on our officer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” McLaughlin noted.

DHS previously touched on how death threats against immigration officers went up by 8000%. This isn’t the only incident that shows the increase in violence and threats. Eduardo Aguilar, a Mexican man living in Dallas, was arrested, who allegedly offered money on TikTok to commit murders of ICE agents.

The agency also shared how an officer’s wife received a threatening call. “I don’t know how you let your husband work for ICE, and you sleep at night. F[-] you, f[-] your family,” the person started.

The person went on to talk about how they hope her kids get “deported by accident.” The caller also reminded the officer’s wife of what happened to the Nazis after World War II and claimed that the same would happen to their family.

Another agent received a call from an individual who said they hoped all agents get “doxxed one by one” while labeling them as “lawless c[-].”

Gregory Bovino, the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, spoke to CBS News and noted how these calls are proof of the rising violence against ICE officers. “What we’re seeing here in Chicago are oftentimes United States citizens attacking Border Patrol agents, ICE agents, and allied law enforcement,” he shared.

Another ICE agent injured by an illegal immigrant. In the suburbs of Chicago another criminal migrant attacks law enforcement. This comes as a result of the Chicago Mayor refusing help from the administration. pic.twitter.com/F7BelB8phn — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWPH) September 12, 2025

Bovino warned that anybody who harbours violent intentions towards the law enforcement officers would be taken to jail. “That shouldn’t be normal, and we don’t want it to be normal,” he emphasized while noting how the frequency of these incidents has increased recently.

Kristi Noem also voiced her concern about the recent events while labelling violence against officers as “unacceptable.” She went on to add how every immigration official has family waiting for them at home. The Secretary of Homeland Security warned that an attack on ICE agents would be answered with “the fullest extent of the law.”