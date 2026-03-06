Camp East Montana Detainees Test Positive for Measles—ICE Prepares to Close ‘Model’ Facility After 7 Months

Camp East Montana serves as the largest detention center that ICE has to hold immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally. However, ICE seems to be in need of some extra assistance after numerous 911 calls were made from the facility.

Reports have suggested abysmal conditions at the camp, with many publications revealing growing calls for its closure. It has been only seven months since the facility was opened for the detention of immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally

🚨 I just conducted an unannounced visit to Camp East Montana, the largest, most expensive immigration detention facility in the country. While the private corporation continues to pocket our tax dollars, it’s clear the conditions are only getting worse. pic.twitter.com/4pBLaxZHTZ — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) February 6, 2026

The Independent reports that the department has made sweeping arrests that run contrary to what President Donald Trump has said about ICE’s functions. The objective has always been to search for and deport the “worst of the worst,” but that seems to be far from the truth. Data published by ICE itself shows that about 80% of those who are detained and deported do not have a criminal history to begin with.

Recently, the camp has been shut down to visitors due to a measles outbreak. There is a lack of food, water and adequate medical care for the people. This has largely been attributed to overcrowding at such detention centers, which have been labeled worse than prison by multiple deportees.

ICE currently stands as the highest-funded United States law enforcement agency and has still struggled to procure adequate holding conditions for its detainees. 911 calls have gone out regarding everything from self-harm to medical emergencies. While official authorities have denied the reports, there have been accounts of guards taking bets about prisoners who have shown a tendency to self-harm.

An email revealed by NBC News reported on the next steps being considered. An ICE spokesperson sent it. It read, “ICE is always looking at ways to improve our detention facilities to ensure we are providing the best care to illegal aliens in our custody.”

Camp East Montana was supposed to be the Trump administration’s model for a new breed of large-scale, makeshift immigrant detention centers. Eight tumultuous months later, ICE is preparing to close it. New from me @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/A1kNddsmKz — Doug MacMillan (@dmac1) March 4, 2026

At least 14 detainees have tested positive for measles, and there is a reported tuberculosis outbreak in the facility as well. As reported by Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar, about 100 people have been isolated in connection with the outbreak. ICE is currently in line to receive about 38 billion dollars to expand its locations across the country.

ICE has largely faced a lot of criticism for its handling of immigration disputes, especially after the murder of two American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.