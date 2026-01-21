ICE Is Now Targeting Minnesota Cops, Police Chief Narrates Horrifying Incidents

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley confirmed that the ICE agents are now going after off-duty police officers. He said the agents are violating their civil rights by demanding identification at traffic stops and on the streets.

The Police Chief told the press in Tuesday’s briefing, “Recently, in the last two weeks, we as the law enforcement community have been receiving these complaints about civil rights violations, and our streets from U.S. citizens.”

He added that the agents are stopping the cops without any reason and checking if they are legal citizens. This is happening with U.S. citizens as well as off-duty police officers. One of them reported the incident in which she was stopped by the ICE on the road. The agents demanded her identification to verify her citizenship.

OH MY GOD Minnesota police chiefs say federal agents are pulling over cops and demanding papers pic.twitter.com/tNydZqbVrs — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) January 20, 2026

She tried to report the incident by pulling out her phone to record it. However, the agents knocked the phone out of her hands. The ICE officers had guns drawn at her during the interaction.

After that, she was forced to identify herself as a Brooklyn Park police officer to de-escalate the issue. That made the ICE agents leave, but they did not apologize to her. The chief further explained that this was not an isolated event.

He was also sympathetic towards the people, saying, “If it is happening to our officers, it pains me to think of how many of our community members are falling victim to this every day. It has to stop.”

BREAKING: ICE is violating civil rights in Minnesota by racially profiling U.S. citizens, including off duty police officers of color. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Bruley: “It has to stop.” Arrest them, Chief.pic.twitter.com/NuzaARhcHr — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) January 20, 2026

According to him, these situations impact the trust the police have built, working tirelessly over the last five years. His remark refers to the police having to rebuild trust after George Floyd was murdered by a cop on duty.

ICE’s immigrant crackdown in Minnesota isn’t only affecting the immigrants but also U.S. citizens, too. Earlier, ICE agents dragged an innocent elderly man out of his house in cold weather when he was barely dressed. They did not have a warrant, yet put him in handcuffs. Later on, DHS defended the action by saying he matched the appearance of a s– offender; hence, the confusion.