ICE Detains Woman With Green Card – Heartbroken Husband Reveals She Even Passed the Citizenship Exam

A woman who’s a green card holder was detained by ICE when she went to an in-person immigration meeting. Her husband, who owns a business in LA, revealed his wife, Sharareh Moghadam, was detained a month ago.

He explained that she has a green card and hoped that the meeting would offer insight into getting citizenship. However, Sharareh was sent to a Phoenix detention center. Aghdassi said, “She had a green card, passed an exam for citizenship, and was waiting for the ceremony. She is not a bank robber, thief, or criminal.”

He also revealed that she was born in Iran and came to the US legally with all her documents. However, her arrest could be due to a recent visit to Iran. He has been overwhelmed with anguish as he hasn’t seen his wife in a month.

She was waiting for her citizenship ceremony after she completed the process. According to ICE, the claim that there is no criminal history report is false to get support from the people for a “thief.”

Moreover, they stated she’s not a US citizen or a national of the country. They called her an Iranian native with a documented criminal history that dates back to 2015. Sharareh came to the country in 2014 and got the lawful status by 2016.

Between 2015 and 2019, she had two separate theft offense convictions, as per the department. So she has a clear disregard for US laws and can be removed from the country. This was revealed by an ICE spokesperson as outrage against her arrest is pouring in.

The couple runs a balloon shop business, and their loyal customers are visiting their store to sign a petition to ensure lawmakers intervene before her hearing. Her husband hopes that they will be reunited.

He also stated that he does not feel secure in the country anymore. “Years ago, for us, the dream was the U.S. is a land of opportunity and freedom, and it was, but right now you can see everything changed,” he said.

People have been reacting to the plight of the couple, and there’s outrage over ICE’s immigration and deportation tactics. One user commented that the administration expects people to do immigration the right way, but when they go to do that, they are arrested as per the immigrant crackdown.

Another one posted that the Trump administration is following the laws and due process for immigration, preventing people from staying legally. The users also pointed out how ICE is tricking people into immigrating legally and then arresting them when they show up.