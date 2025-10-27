News

ICE Detains 16-Year-Old with Special Juvenile Status – DHS Blames Biden Administration

Published on: October 27, 2025 at 6:23 AM ET

Joel Camas' 'allegedly 'unjust' detention is making people question what the ICE protocols and system have become under the Trump administration.

Vaishnavi Shetye
Written By Vaishnavi Shetye
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
ICE accused of unjustly arresting 16-year-old
ICE under fire for arresting 16-year-old (Image Source: X/@DHSgov

A 16-year-old immigrant was arrested by ICE after he was given the special juvenile status. The teenager was detained after his mother took voluntary deportation to Ecuador in hopes that her son wouldn’t have to face the same. Joel Camas’ arrest comes to light as many minors are being targeted in the latest phase of the immigration crackdown.

Joel Camas first came to the United States with his mother in 2022. The mother and son fled their country to escape the gang violence. The teen is currently a student at the Gotham Collaborative High School. He was reportedly staying with his relatives for 4 weeks after his mother was deported.

Joel arrived at the 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, unaware of what his fate had written for him. City comptroller, Brad Lander, and the teen’s attorney, Beth Baltimore, accompanied him to the headquarters.

The group was made to wait for several hours before Joel was separated and taken into custody. Ms. Baltimore recalls that she had tears in her eyes when she realized the teenager was being deported. “I had no idea this was going to happen,” she noted.

The attorney noted that she had gotten “too hopeful,” considering Joel had been given a special immigrant juvenile status. In the past, the visa status has proven successful in getting minors’ permanent residency once acquired. Unfortunately, immigration rules and regulations have been far from hard and fast ever since Trump took office.

A spokesperson of the Department of Homeland Security addressed the case after the public started raising questions about the deportation. Tricia McLaughlin revealed that Joel and his mother were issued with final orders of removal by a federal judge on Feb. 28, 2024.

“His mother self-deported to Ecuador, and Camas remained in the U.S.A. alone as a minor,” the DHS employee wrote in an email to The New York Times. She went on to note how the teenager would “be reunited with family” after returning to his country.

Amy Belsher, the director of immigrants’ rights litigation at the New York Civil Liberties Union, spoke about how the teenager’s detention is “offensive.” She pointed out how the Trump administration has repeatedly claimed that its immigration crackdown was targeting criminals and “getting rid of the worst of the worst.”

She accused the government of “going after” people like Joel instead. “It’s offensive that they would target an 11th grader for arrest and removal when he has done nothing other than follow the rules here,” Belsher added.

Joel is set to meet the same fate as his mother, who crossed the Darién Gap on foot in search of asylum. Ms. Chafla made her way into America three years ago with her son in hopes of finding refuge from gang violence. Joel reportedly had dreamt of joining the American army one day or working as an auto mechanic in the country.

