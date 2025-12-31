ICE Deports Single Dad of 6 U.S Children After Over 34 Years in the U.S.

A single father who lived in the United States for over 30 years was deported by ICE to Mexico last month, which separates him from his six children, who are all U.S. citizens.

According to his attorney, Rosalio Vasquez Meave was deported after being arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after dropping off his kids at school. His deportation proceeded despite having a valid work permit and being the sole caretaker for his family.

Michelle Edstrom, Vasquez Meave’s lawyer, explained that the arrest happened on September 15 while he was going about his daily routine as a parent. She told Newsweek that Vasquez Meave was driving his children to school when an ICE vehicle stopped him. He was taken into custody on the spot, leaving his kids without their main caretaker.

Edstrom mentioned that Vasquez Meave had lived in the U.S. for over 34 years and had built his life there. During that time, he raised six children on his own and kept legal work authorization. She described him as a single father responsible for everything, from school drop-offs to daily care, without any help from another parent.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrest but did not address the family situation described by the defense. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Newsweek that Vasquez Meave was arrested by ICE on September 15 and later deported to Mexico. No additional details about the enforcement action were provided.

Edstrom stated that the deportation has left the children in an unstable and uncertain situation. All six are U.S. citizens. She pointed out that their father’s removal effectively split the family across an international border. She also added that Vasquez Meave had no recent criminal history that would usually place him among ICE’s enforcement priorities.

Cases like Vasquez Meave’s have gained more attention as immigration enforcement actions increasingly affect family life, especially when U.S.-citizen children are involved. The deportation of long-term residents has been controversial, as well as the arrest of those without a criminal history. In this case, the primary caregiver’s absence can have lasting impacts on children, such as emotional trauma, financial instability, and disruptions to their education.

The arrest during a school drop-off raised questions about the timing and manner of ICE operations. Edstrom said the stop seemed to be targeted, giving Vasquez Meave no chance to make arrangements for his children before he was taken.

DHS has claimed that its ICE operatives follow federal law, but there have been numerous reports and videos showing the human cost of enforcement decisions, particularly for families with strong ties to the U.S.

For Vasquez Meave’s children, the deportation resulted in a sudden separation from the only parent they depend on financially. Edstrom said the family is now trying to manage life without him while exploring any legal options they may have.

As Trump continues his hard stance on immigration, cases like this one showcase the conflict between enforcement policy and the Americans caught up in it. ICE has also been accused of harassing and arresting citizens, as well as treating immigrants inhumanely.

There have been several reports of ICE enforcement leading to imposing high social costs, tearing American families apart, and lowering community trust in law enforcement.