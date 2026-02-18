ICE Deports Sick 2-Month-Old Baby and Family Carrying Only $190

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Trump administration has been heavily scrutinized for its questionable public conduct and enforcement practices.

The agents who were meant to arrest, detain, and deport only illegal immigrants and criminals from the U.S. have now been accused of causing abuse, injustice, and violating human rights standards.

In a recent case, a two-month-old infant with life-threatening health problems was reportedly deported to Mexico alongside his family, according to Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 17, Castro said ICE agents deported Juan Nicolás and his 16-month-old sister, and their parents, “with only the money that they had in their commissary—a total of $190.”

“To unnecessarily deport a sick baby and his entire family is heinous. My staff and I are in contact with Juan’s family. We are laser-focused on tracking them down, holding ICE accountable for this monstrous action, demanding specific details on their whereabouts and wellbeing, and ensuring their safety,” Castro said on X.

After a discussion with their attorney, I have confirmed that Juan, his 16-month-old sister, his mom, and his dad have been deported. According to their attorney, ICE deported the family with only the money that they had in their commissary—a total of $190. To unnecessarily… — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 18, 2026

According to the Democrat representing parts of San Antonio, baby Juan had been hospitalized for bronchitis on Monday night and, at one point in the 24 hours before his discharge, became unresponsive during the day. Despite his concerning throat condition, the child was released from the hospital at night.

In the same update, Castro said that early Tuesday morning, Juan Nicolás’ mother appeared before an immigration judge and was informed she would be deported. However, she was not told when or where.

In an Instagram video, Joaquin Castro said the infant had been held at the Dilley facility for approximately three to three and a half weeks. Reportedly, there was no doctor to look after the ailing infant, and Castro claimed that the baby’s life was in danger.

On the contrary, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told PEOPLE Magazine that Juan was taken to a local hospital in Pearsall, Texas, where he was found to have a throat infection.

The spokesperson added that the child’s mother was able to stay with him and monitor his condition during the visit. The authorities further said that they prioritize every “illegal alien/alien” (a name for all the detainees given by the Trump administration) medical, dental, and mental health services, as well as access to appointments and 24-hour emergency care.

“Hospital staff found the child’s condition stable, and he remained alert and responsive during the evaluation,” the DHS statement said. “The hospital did not admit him, and he has since returned to Dilley where medical personnel continue to monitor his health. He is in stable condition, alert and responsive, and continues to receive proper care.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News4SA – WOAI (@news4sa)

Consequently, Univision reporter Lidia Terrazas said that Juan Nicolás and his family have used commissary funds to book a hotel and planned to seek medical treatment for the baby as soon as possible.

For context, the Dilley facility in Texas was built during the Obama administration in 2014. Still, the Biden administration stopped using the facility in 2021 and closed it in 2024. It was reopened once again in 2025 when Donald Trump announced his mass deportation policy.

The Dilley facility is also the same center where Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias and his 5-year-old son, Liam Conejo Ramos, were detained after being taken into custody in Minnesota in January. They were released on Feb. 1.

According to The Times, as of mid-January, approximately 1,400 people were being held at the Dilley facility, including about 500 children.