ICE Boss Jailed in Same Lockup as His Detainees After Alleged Strangulation

Cincinnati ICE supervisor Samuel Saxon is now in the same jail system where immigration detainees have long been held. This follows his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Saxon was booked into Hamilton County Jail last week and a judge set his bond at $400,000. The inicident was in connection with a December 5 incident involving his girlfriend. He is accused of strangling his partner during a domestic dispute, which led to felony charges of domestic violence and strangulation.

According to court records and local reports, responding officers saw visible injuries on the woman’s neck and Saxon was taken into custody shortly after and removed from his supervisory duties in ICE’s Cincinnati Enforcement and Removal Operations unit.

According to inmate records, the former ICE boss was transferred to the Department of Homeland Security and processed through facilities that house federal immigration detainees. He is currently held at Butler County Jail at the time of writing this report. It is Ohio’s largest facility for ICE prisoners and it is also notorious for its conditions.

The Ohio Immigrant Alliance confirmed Saxon’s placement at Butler County Jail and they described it as the most criticized immigration detention facility in the state. The jail has faced protests and legal challenges concerning immigration enforcement practices.

The Butler County facility has received attention over the years for its role in ICE detentions. In June, demonstrators gathered outside the jail, calling for the release of a 19-year-old detained after what was described as a scheduled immigration appointment. About 200 protesters participated in this demonstration, criticizing both ICE and local officials for detention practices related to routine check-ins.

Saxon’s case has gone beyond the initial domestic violence charges as federal prosecutors have also charged him with making false statements to investigators examining the allegations from the December 5 incident. According to the authorities, Saxon provided misleading information during the investigation.

If convicted of the federal false statements charge, Saxon could face up to five years in prison. In addition, the state-level charges may have additional penalties, depending on the outcome of the case.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have not commented on Saxon’s employment status, other than confirming he has been removed from operational duties while the legal proceedings continue. It remains unclear if he has been formally suspended or placed on administrative leave.

This case has received attention due to the unusual overlap between Saxon’s job and his current detention location. As a supervisor, Saxon previously oversaw operations that led to individuals being held in the same facilities where he is now incarcerated.

Saxon is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks as both the state and federal cases progress. Prosecutors have not announced if any additional charges could be filed.

No trial date has been set, and Saxon has not entered a public plea in either case. Not much was known of Saxon before his arrest. In the summer, a faith community protested about the 450 detainees held in the facility. They argued that many of them have pending legal cases about their residences and the facility is overcrowded.