“ICE Barbie” Strikes Again! Kristi Noem Goes After Another Singer for “Anti-ICE” Song

It hasn’t been long since Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took aim at Bad Bunny — and now “ICE Barbie” has found a new musician to slam.

Earlier this week, Grammy-winning artist Zach Bryan shared a preview of his song, Bad News, on Instagram. The new song, which includes lyrics critical of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), did not sit well with Kristi Noem.

In the clip, Bryan takes aim at ICE raids, singing about heavy-handed law enforcement and terrified children caught in the chaos. The song included lyrics such as, “My friends are all degenerates, but they’re all I got, the generational story of dropping the plot. I heard the cops came, Cocky motherf—–s, ain’t they?” and, “And ICE is gonna come bust down your door, try to build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone, Kids are all scared and all alone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan)

Zach Bryan’s controversial lyrics led to backlash from conservative commentators, forcing the 29-year-old singer to respond. In a statement he shared on his Instagram Story, Bryan revealed that Bad News was written months ago and that people need the “full context” of the song.

“This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media,” Bryan wrote. “This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.”

He continued: “I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a–hole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else. To see how much s— it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared. Left wing or right wing we’re all one bird and American. To be clear I’m on neither of these radical sides. To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I’m trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes.”

On Tuesday, Kristi Noem continued her criticism of the song during a discussion with MAGA commentator Benny Johnson.

“You know, I heard that and listened to a little bit of it and was extremely disappointed and disheartened, and actually, I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country,” Kristi Noem added. “To every single individual that has ever stood up and fought for our freedoms, he just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that, that attacks individuals who were just trying to make our streets safe.”

The ICE Barbie goes on to say, “Zach, I didn’t listen to your music. I’m happy about that today.”