ICE Arrests Woman Holding Her 6-Month-Old Baby at Green Card Appointment; Devastated Family Speaks Out

ICE arrested a British woman in San Diego when she went to the office for a green card interview with her newborn baby. Katie Paul, 33, was close to getting a green card but was arrested on the spot.

She was at the US Citizenship and Immigration office with her husband and six-month-old son. She came to the U.S. in September 2024 and got married. Katie was supposed to head back to the U.K. to handle green card documentation, but she had to stay in the US since her pregnancy was high-risk.

Her mother, Jules Peters, revealed their family is “left in limbo,” where her daughter is being “held like a criminal.” She is detained and has no contact with the outside world. However, Katie did get to FaceTime her mom once.

Jules added, “We are in complete limbo as a family; it is hell. Katie is in shock; she just can’t believe that this has even happened to her. She loves living in the U.S., even after all this, she just wants her life with her husband and baby.”

She said the family is in absolute pieces over the news, and there isn’t anything they can do. Things moved fast for Katie when she quickly tied the knot with Stephen, and they found out they were expecting their first baby after a month of being married.

Jules added that they were in a long-distance relationship, and Katie moved to California to be with him. She said, “They had spoken to an immigration lawyer who said they can apply for a green card while living in the US because they are married.”

Jules is hopeful that her daughter will be released by Thanksgiving. She said the people at the detention center aren’t treating her well, and she’s been anxious. However, ICE told NBC San Diego, “The Agency is committed to enforcing federal immigration laws through targeted operations that prioritize national security, public safety, and border security.”

Many people in the past have been arrested and detained at the immigration appointments, where they go for documentation and interviews. But they end up getting detained without any prior clue. They are separated from their families and kids.

ICE agents also arrested over a dozen other people who had come to the office. They are being held at a detention facility, and no further details have been provided. There’s a GoFundMe campaign to help Katie with legal expenses and ensure she comes back home.