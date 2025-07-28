ICE Arrests Pastor on His Way to Work—Community Demands His Release Despite 25 Years of Visa Overstay

The community has come together asking for the release of the Maryland pastor who was arrested by ICE. He was accused of overstaying his visa by twenty-five years. The US ICE workers cornered and arrested him on his way to work. The whole Easton community is shocked and devastated to learn about this.

They can’t understand how 53-year-old Daniel Fuentes Espinal was arrested while he has no criminal record. Apart from being a pastor, he also worked in construction. He had been residing in the country since 2001.

The officials say he only came for six months during that time, and his visa expired after six months. He has three children, and the arrest is tearing apart the family.

The Maryland pastor was arrested while he spent the whole morning getting building supplies. He got pulled over and arrested before he could start working that day, as per CBS News.

I saw this Wichita Eagle article on the Wichita Eagle app and thought you’d be interested. ICE arrests Maryland pastor for overstaying visa, holds him in Louisianahttps://t.co/yYWb83trSs A pastor breaking the law is a criminal. Deport him and his family. pic.twitter.com/MwWlxPdhfW — Lionel Alford (@pilotlion) July 28, 2025

He is defined as a hard-working person, and his family is trying hard to get a green card for him. After his arrest, he was taken to different detention centers, first in Salisbury and then to Baltimore. Lastly, he was shifted to the Louisiana Winn Correctional facility.

His loved ones speculate that Espinal must have spent his nights sleeping on a cold bench at the detention center. His friend, Len Foxwell, states that they don’t know what condition he’ll be in at the facility now. They are all worried about him.

In his support, the whole community got together to rally on Friday. They have been asking for his release. The news has reached Republican Rep. Andy Harris. To this, his spokesperson has made a statement.

He knows about the situation and understands that due process is needed to have all the facts right. Only then can he further comment on the issue. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Cris Van Hollen’s team is supporting the arrested pastor’s family.

ICE arrested Pastor Fuentes who leads a congregation of 70 ppl & earns via roof & deck construction. He’s father to 3 kids, spent 20 years in the U.S. He has never committed a crime & if he could, he’d apply for legal status (option doesn’t exist). 💔 https://t.co/ABXYuyfnxH — Nayna Gupta (@nayna_gupta) July 24, 2025

He also spoke on Trump’s immigrant crackdown, saying they are deporting anyone they can find. This is how they are carrying out the mass deportation agendas. So far, they have deported several families with kids included.

Recently, ICE also deported an Army Sergeant’s wife, separating her from her ten-month-old son. Despite the work permit, they deported her. In other news, a two-year-old who is an American citizen was deported to Honduras with her mother.

Unfair immigration also impacted Abrego Garcia, who was sent to El Salvador in March. His case is still pending in the US for human smuggling charges.

In several cases, they have deported parents, leaving young children alone in the system with no family behind. Hollen has been openly criticizing the immigration policies of the administration.