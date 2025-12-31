ICE Hold Issued After Arrests in Tragic Hit-And-Run That Killed 14-Year-Old

Two Georgia men have been arrested and given ICE holds after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend.

The Chatham County Police Department announced the arrests of Miguel Reyes-Castro, 32, and Olvin Antonio Ramos, 29, on Tuesday afternoon. Both men are facing felony charges of tampering with evidence, along with misdemeanor obstruction charges. They have been booked into the Chatham County Detention Center, and detectives confirmed they have recovered the vehicle involved in the incident.

“This remains a very active and ongoing investigation, and it will take some time to process all of the evidence needed,” the Chatham County Police Department wrote on social media. “Updates will be provided as they become available.”

The victim’s family identified the teenager as Marcus Anderson, who was killed while riding an electric bike on Saturday, December 27.

“I think people out here need to be smarter with how they drive,” Jacob Pilcher, a friend of Anderson’s, told WTOC. “Very often, we have crazy drivers out here.

“The kid needs to be known,” Pilcher added. “He was one of the best kids I’ve ever met, and I don’t think it ever will click because this isn’t real.”

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an immigration detainer — also known as an ICE hold — is a request asking a law enforcement agency, whether federal, state, or local, to hold a suspect for up to 48 hours “so DHS has time to assume custody in accordance with federal immigration law.”

“ICE lodges immigration detainers after officers or agents establish probable cause to believe that an alien is removable — typically after a court has convicted them of one or more crimes — and typically when the alien poses a public safety or national security threat,” ICE’s website reads.

Immigration detainers are often used against people who have been convicted of crimes, including burglary and robbery, kidnapping, homicide, sexual assault, weapons offenses, and drug and human trafficking.

ICE’s website also states that officials only lodge immigration detainers “against aliens when there’s probable cause to believe that the person is removable from the United States under federal immigration law.”

Michael Hudson, Anderson’s cousin, called the victim an “amazing kid” when he spoke with WTOC. Anderson’s friends and family created a memorial, and Hudson said he and his cousin built a small cross.

Hudson and Pilcher said they are working to raise awareness about increased safety for bikers in the area. When he spoke with WTOC, Hudson expressed hope that sidewalks would eventually be added.

“It’s not right,” Pilcher said. “There is zero reason why this should have happened.”

Anderson’s immediate family has requested privacy.