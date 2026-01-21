ICE Agents Pulled Guns on Police Officer In Minnesota

A Minnesota police chief reported that ICE agents drew their guns on an off-duty police officer during a recent incident in the Twin Cities. Local law enforcement officials believe this incident reflects a trend of stops targeting people of color amid increased immigration operations in the area.

Newsweek shared the chief’s claim and included a statement from a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The spokesperson said the agency could not confirm the story without identifying information. “DHS has found no record of ICE or Border Patrol stopping and questioning a police officer. Without a name, we cannot verify these claims. We will continue to investigate,” the spokesperson told Newsweek.

According to The Washington Post, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley and other leaders in the Twin Cities area mentioned that multiple off-duty officers, all people of color, have been stopped by immigration agents in recent weeks. The Post detailed one incident where armed agents surrounded an off-duty officer and demanded she show proof of citizenship. The agents left after realizing she was a police officer.

Newsweek reported that the police chief’s allegation included agents pulling their firearms during the encounter with the off-duty officer. Local officials linked the incident to claims of racial profiling during immigration enforcement efforts.

DHS disputed this description, telling The Post that it had no record of the incident and denied accusations of racial profiling. The department stated that agents request identification only during enforcement operations.

This confrontation occurs amid increased federal activity in Minnesota, which has sparked public protests and lawsuits. The Post referred to “Operation Metro Surge” as the largest immigration enforcement initiative by DHS. The report noted that Minnesota officials have filed a lawsuit challenging the operation’s legality and alleging unlawful stops and excessive tactics.

Tensions have risen since the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7, which authorities say involved an ICE officer. The Justice Department has decided not to investigate the use of force by the ICE agent in Good’s death, a choice that faced backlash from protesters and community advocates.

Local law enforcement officials indicated that the alleged stops of off-duty officers are harming trust at a time when community-police cooperation is already fragile. Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry told The Post that residents have reported being stopped and questioned based on their appearance. They cautioned that such encounters discourage people from reporting crimes or acting as witnesses.

The Post reported that DHS official Greg Bovino dismissed claims of biased policing and argued that local political leaders have promoted interference with federal operations.

Newsweek mentioned that the police chief’s account and the agency’s response have sparked calls for clearer records of stops and for public disclosure of the standards agents use when requesting identification.

ICE and DHS have not identified the off-duty officer in the reports. It is also unclear whether any body camera footage, dispatch logs, or other records exist that could support the claims. DHS stated it is continuing to review the situation, according to Newsweek.