ICE Agents Accused of Entering ER and Shackling Patient to Bed: “He Could Have Lost His Life”

ICE agents gained access to the Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis emergency room, and allegedly shackled a patient to his bed. Reportedly, the agents did not have a warrant and were stopped by the hospital staff.

The healthcare workers also took part in a rally outside the HCMC campus to ensure the hospital prevents ICE agents from entering the campus.

The presence of ICE agents in the hospitals and gaining access to the medical records can discourage several critically ill patients from seeking care. Fear of getting detained can interfere with emergency treatment.

Following the incident at HCMC, Unidos MN confirmed that the patient who was shackled to a bed was under ICE watch for 28 hours and could not meet with family.

In a rally outside Hennepin County Medical Center’s emergency room Tuesday afternoon, community leaders and health care workers called on the hospital to do more to stop immigration enforcement on its downtown Minneapolis campus. https://t.co/omsXHo0JlX — FOX 9 (@FOX9) January 7, 2026

Attendee Janna Gewirtz O’Brien said, “Being in a hospital is already traumatic enough. Having fear and a sense that they are unsafe or that their family members will be detained is completely unacceptable.” About a hundred hospital workers are asking the hospital to have policies in place to protect immigrant patients who are in emergency care.

They argue that the ICE agents should not gain access to them without an arrest warrant. The hospital, however, released a statement revealing that the ICE agents followed the established process and were compliant when the security asked for their identification and documentation.

Moreover, the statement added that the hospital staff and agents worked together to focus on the care of the patient. On the other hand, Luis Argueta, communications director for Unidos MN, mentioned the patient was treated as if he were already in custody.

HAPPENING NOW: Community leaders are discussing their concerns about immigration enforcement at @HennepinHC in Minneapolis. They say @ICEgov agents recently “gained access to a patient” without a warrant. pic.twitter.com/tWHyMUPPed — Mike Manzoni (@mikemanzonifox9) January 6, 2026

ICE agents were reportedly allowed to access the parking lots and break rooms that are only accessible to the staff. Luis added, “Hospitals should never ever treat a patient the way that this patient was treated,” condemning the shackling of the patient to the bed like a prisoner. The patient’s medical and personal information is not shared due to hospital policy.

It has been confirmed that the patient was a high medical risk category, and detaining him for a long time could threaten his life. Argueta confirmed to the Sahan Journal that even though the patient was getting the care, he was still under stress, being shackled. Another healthcare worker explained how frontline hospital workers made sure to protect the patient.