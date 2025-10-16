ICE Agent Throws Black Teen to the Ground and Arrests Him Despite His Pleas: “I’m a US Citizen. I’m Legal.”

A shocking video of an ICE agent arresting an ‘American’ black teen has surfaced online, and has put the department under scrutiny over its violent practices. The video was recorded at a Chicago Walgreens by a woman who kept screaming, “He’s a US citizen,” as a senior White officer threw her 19-year-old brother-in-law to the pavement and placed him under arrest for “running.”

The victim has been identified as Warren King, a South Side native, via ABC. He said that he saw ICE agents rush into the store as if they were looking for someone. “And, when he called for backup, other people came in, and that’s when I started to leave,” King told.

“He was just saying, ‘Why are you running?'” King later told the media. “But I’m telling him, ‘I’m a U.S. citizen. I’m here. I’m legal. I’m born here.’ So, they didn’t try to hear none of that, though,” he added.

Watch the video here!

Another video showed ICE agents cuffing him and driving him away in an SUV. He was detained in the ICE truck for several hours, where he had to sit between two undocumented detainees.

Sharing his plight, King said to ABC 7, “I just graduated high school. So, they can come for, literally anybody. And that’s not right.”

According to The Mirror US, ICE agents entered Walgreens looking for individuals after a car crash at the intersection of 105th and Avenue N. The DHS confirmed that the Border Patrol agents in a white truck crashed into a red SUV after a 30-minute chase on Tuesday morning. The department further revealed that the driver was an undocumented immigrant. The crash was part of a “precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver” to stop the red SUV by crashing into it.

After the crash, two individuals got out of their red SUV and ran off. ICE agents further chased them and thus ended up at the Walgreens. The agents then ended up arresting King. The altercation attracted the attention of the crowd who started filming the whole incident.

Later, Chicago police intervened to de-escalate the situation. Reportedly, rocks were thrown at federal agents, which prompted them to deploy a large amount of tear gas. It helped them to get rid of the angry crowd, but a dozen Chicago cops were exposed to the tear gas since they weren’t wearing masks like the ICE agents. The store was then shut down “because of everything with ICE,” the manager told the remaining shoppers.

Additional footage filmed after the ICE agents handcuffed the man and took him away in SUVs. A line of local customers is just trying to buy basic necessities—but Walgreens is closed “due to ICE.” “This is Chicago. This is crazy,” the woman filming laments. pic.twitter.com/o65y5n8Q4p — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) October 14, 2025

A disappointed woman said, “This is crazy, he said they’re closed for some ICE stuff going on. I’m just trying to get some dishwasher liquid.”