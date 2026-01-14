ICE Agent Confronts Protestors, Gets Into Heated Argument And Boasts About His $200K Pay

ICE agents have been conducting frequent operations in American neighborhoods, particularly in Minnesota, where incidents have increased in recent months. The escalation follows ongoing street protests against ICE violence and associated outrage. Amidst this unrest, a notable incident was recorded on camera: a federal agent engaged in a verbal confrontation with protestors and bystanders. This confrontation occurred after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good.

​The newly surfaced video, which has since gone viral on X, shows a masked ICE agent in military gear threatening bystanders. During the confrontation, he stated he would arrest anyone obstructing their path. The protestors present at the scene were gathered in response to the recent fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good. As the agent passed a male and female bystander on the pavement, he said, “If you guys get in my way, we’ll arrest you.”

​While the pair was not only out of the camera lens, it was evident that they were not really hindering the path that the agent walked. Meanwhile, another of the bystanders sharply commented, “Sir, we’re just observing, please calm down,” and then further made a rather personal remark and said, “You got anger issues as a kid, didn’t you. Were your parents present? You should be ashamed of yourself, man.”

​Visibly agitated at the comment, the ICE agent paced a few steps near the bystanders as he walked up and down the pavement. He then uttered, “I love my job. I can’t believe I get paid for this. I would do it for free.” In response, another woman interjected his statement and claimed to be a physician’s assistant who went and studied for seven years for a degree. In response, the ICE officer ended up making a surprising revelation of his salary and said, “I went to high school, I get 200K.”

ICE AGENT: “I love my job. I only went to high school and I make $200,000.” He probably does, too. Taxpayer dollars. Racist bounty hunters. (H/T @BarbaraJSobel) pic.twitter.com/ExCDdMv247 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 13, 2026

​Clearly, the officer was on a self-boasting spree, something netizens totally disapproved of. Taking to the comments section of the viral video, social media users poured in their surprise at the kind of statement the agent made, and how he took pride in the work he did. A user noted, “He’s a sociopath, and so are you for supporting it.”

​There were some more amused reactions from netizens who were bewildered to learn about the salary that these federal agents get paid. A netizen commented, “I think he said, ‘I went to high school, and I make $200k.’ DAMN! Them fed bois are getting paid well.”

As per a BBC Report, a newly hired ICE agent can earn anywhere between $49,739 and $89,528 per annum. It depends on their experience and educational background as well. Nonetheless, each one of them does get a signing bonus of $50,000 regardless.

​Interestingly, considering the rapid number of ICE screenings happening across the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security has already boosted its recruitment process. In fact, the surge in hiring has also led the department to lower the minimum eligibility age from 21 to 18. Young applicants, too, can now step forth and submit their applications for hiring.

I’m normally more on this side of the issue but I think in regard to ICE 1. The hiring surge/waving certain criteria has made it more likely that the average agent will be a problem 2. The lack of accountability structure is a systemic issue that’s likely to cause more violence — Paul Valentine (@paulrvalentine) January 13, 2026

Loan repayment programs have additionally been deployed as a part of the massive recruitment drive. This has definitely attracted more people to join the cause. As of the latest update, nearly 12,000 new agents have been hired by the agency.

The ongoing protests are being held to ridicule the attack on Renee Nicole Good, which claimed her life. The U.S. citizen was confronted by a group of ICE agents early in January 2026.

A calm conversation turned volatile in split seconds between the groups, which led one of the officers, Jonathan Ross, to shoot Nicole Good from a point-blank range inside her car. She was immediately pronounced dead and could not be revived when taken to the hospital.