ICE Abruptly Detained Green Card Applicant During Routine USCIS Appointment – Husband Takes Firm Stand

Welcome to another day of reading about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), where we tell you a case of how a student got into trouble because of Trump’s immigration scrutiny, which has created chaos in America’s political sphere. A 21-year-old College student from Hayward, California, was taken into federal custody after attending what was supposed to be a routine immigration appointment.

Esteban Danilo Quiroga-Chaparro, a Colombian national and green card applicant, was detained by ICE at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field office in San Francisco on October 22. His husband, Jacob Ryan Rojas, informed Newscreek.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said Quiroga-Chaparro was arrested for “failing multiple times to appear during required immigration check-ins.”

“The family is devastated, everyone is hurt and shocked because he never did anything wrong, never missed an in-person check-in or court date; he didn’t deserve this,” his partner added. Rojas claimed that ICE officials accused Esteban of missing virtual check-ins through the BI SmartLink app. ”

For the unversed, the BI SmartLink app is used by the ICE authorities who are on their watchlist or have been released by them. It is linked to the immigrant’s smartphone, via which the authorities track their movement with a GPS tracker. Other features, like facial recognition, are used to authenticate their identity.

As per Rojas, the app is a menace. “The app makes random video calls-there’s no schedule, no way to know when they’ll call. He always returned their calls and provided whatever information they needed.”

According to Rojas, Quiroga-Chaparro first went to his USCIS appointment at 478 Tehama Street but was redirected to the field office at 680 Sansome Street to update his records. After waiting for hours, he was finally called inside. About half an hour later, Rojas noticed his husband’s phone location had shifted to another part of the building.

That’s when he knew that something was not right. “My heart dropped. I went to security and was allowed to go upstairs to the administration area. I saw his name newly added to their roster and just broke down in tears,”

The couple met briefly before Chaparro was transferred to the Golden State Annex detention facility, where he remains in federal custody. As per Rojas, when they met, he was hysterically crying, and he did not know what to do.

Quiroga-Chaparro entered the U.S. on April 14, 2023, and was granted parole after passing a credible fear interview indicating that he faced persecution in Colombia for being homosexual, according to Rojas. Yet, the latter claimed that he completed all the immigration and court requirements.

However, DHS spokesperson McLaughlin said that Quiroga-Chaparro “illegally entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass, Texas” and was released under the Biden administration, a claim Rojas disputes, stating that his husband’s legal entry followed the proper asylum process.

Chaparro’s husband, who stood like a rock beside him during these difficult times, spoke about the below-average conditions of the detention centres where many others like him were kept. “There are around 100 people in a room. It’s hard to use the facilities or call anyone because there are so few available.” He was reportedly on a concrete floor for two days and held overnight in cells during the transfer.

Already, Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz has been accused of keeping detainees in horrible conditions, so we are probably not surprised. At present, the couple is looking for a defense attorney and has launched a GoFundMe to help cover legal fees.

They had already begun the green card process, submitting Form I-130 to establish their marital relationship and preparing Form I-485 to adjust Quiroga-Chaparro’s status to permanent residency. His new hearing date is on November 4, 2025.