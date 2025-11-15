‘I Wish This Wasn’t Happening’: Trump’s MTG Attacks Split MAGA Base

Donald Trump’s recent outburst against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not sitting well with some of his supporters. They feel they are witnessing the division of their movement in real time. His decision to attack Greene and then reinforce those comments hours later has sparked a bitter internal struggle within MAGA circles. Some are calling for calm, while others cheer as Trump attempts to sideline a former ally who challenged him about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The situation escalated when Trump suddenly withdrew his endorsement of Greene on Friday night. He accused her of moving left and not supporting the movement. By Saturday morning, he was back on Truth Social with even sharper statements, ridiculing her name and associating her with conservatives who have publicly disagreed with him over his refusal to fully release the Epstein documents.

“Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was,” Trump stated. He also labeled her as “just another Fake politician” and criticized Rep. Thomas Massie at the same time.

In the past, such insults might have been ignored. However, Greene has linked her fight directly to the Epstein files, a sensitive issue for the former president. She has been pushing hard to release more documents, contending that transparency helps victims and protects Republicans from accusations of shielding the wealthy. Trump’s team views this issue as politically risky, and tensions have been rising for weeks.

President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other… pic.twitter.com/EcUzaohZZs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

Greene reacted to Trump’s attacks by saying she “never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are.” She indicated that she has no plans to back down and called for an end to what she sees as damaging disputes on the right.

The response from Trump’s online supporters has been particularly raw. One supporter commented, “You’re losing me here.” Another asked, “Can’t our party for once in this century not self-destruct? It always seems to happen.” A third expressed concern that the movement is already “divided over Israel, AIPAC, Jared Kushner, BB Netanyahu… the list is getting long,” and said that Trump and Greene’s feud is the last thing conservatives need.

Many seasoned MAGA supporters went further, accusing Trump of turning against Republicans whenever they disagree with him while being lenient towards Democrats. One self-described America First conservative said, “With all due respect Mr. President, you really need to grow up,” adding that Trump “flipped on the Epstein files because you’re protecting your rich donor friends.”

For some, this conflict feels deeply personal. “I do not like seeing DJT feuding with MTG. I wish this wasn’t happening,” one supporter expressed. Another said, “Trump, I am very disappointed in you. I voted for you,” warning that Greene is “trying to help the Americans and if you can’t see that, you have blinders over your eyes.”

Others were straightforward. “This is the dumbest thing you may have ever done,” one MAGA user wrote. “You are set on losing everything… and for what? Who are you protecting?”

For now, neither Trump nor Greene appears willing to back down. The movement that once viewed them as inseparable now finds itself caught in the middle, witnessing a very public rift widen day by day.