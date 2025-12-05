“I Will Start Murdering” – Man Stands in Support of White Woman Who Racially Attacked 5-Year-Old Black Boy With Autism

Shiloh Hendrix recently went viral on social media after a video captured her yelling a racial slur at a Black child on a playground. The incident unfolded when she alleged that the Black boy with autism stole applesauce pouches from her child’s diaper bag. Although she couldn’t prove her claims, she continued to yell the N-word multiple times at the child.

Hendrix also justified her action by saying she can yell the slur at the 5-year-old boy because “that’s what he’s gonna act like.” The video, which was recorded back in April, sparked widespread outrage online. Despite facing backlash from across the country, the woman proceeded to take a controversial step of launching a GiveSendGo campaign. Following the incident, she was able to raise over $800,000 from supporters.

This is Shiloh Hendrix – Protect Her Non Whites are making out she’s murdered someone. All she did was protect her child; like any mother would! Good to see the community coming together and raising funds so she can get her family to safety Cry harder Africans pic.twitter.com/3hhUoFuF3w — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) May 2, 2025

However, the situation quickly changed course when the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Rochester branch called for Shiloh’s arrest. The organization also started a fundraiser for the Black autistic boy and was able to raise about $350,000.

Although it took three months, Hendrix was ultimately charged with three counts of disorderly conduct by the local prosecutors in Minnesota. Since the woman’s video went viral all over the internet, many people from around the world reached out to the prosecutor’s office. As per a criminal complaint cited by CBS News, some of them “expressed opinions about the charging decision.”

However, one phone call particularly stood out. According to the complaint, it was from a South Carolina man who left a shocking threat for the attorney’s office, a day after prosecutors filed charges against Hendrix. In his message, he said that he would “travel all the way to your f—ing state, to your f—ing city, and I will start murdering every last one of you.”

– “wrongfully and unlawfully engaged in offensive, obscene, abusive, boisterous, or noisy conduct, or in offensive, obscene, or abusive language that would reasonably tend to arouse alarm, anger or resentment in others,” the criminal complaint alleges. https://t.co/gPY5X5Mtrn — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 9, 2025

Investigators were able to identify the man using phone records. According to the authorities, it was Austin James Garlington, a 25-year-old man. After identifying him, South Carolina law enforcement knocked on his door and informed him that he would be contacted by the Rochester authorities.

When he was ultimately contacted by a detective from Rochester, Garlington explained his actions. He said that “he was upset that Hendrix had been charged with a crime but agreed he would stop calling the city attorney’s office.”

Despite his promise, the 25-year-old was later charged with one felony count of threats of violence and two gross misdemeanor counts of harassment, as reported by KAAL. He will appear in the court in Olmsted County, Minnesota, in May.