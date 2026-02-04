“I Was Done” — Woman Fatally Shoots Abusive Husband After Physical Fight

A Texas woman warned her husband that if he ever laid a hand on her, she would make it his last time. Keeping that promise, 45-year-old Sandy Michael Williams shot her husband multiple times on Sunday, February 1, 2026, after a verbal disagreement between the couple turned physical.

Williams was arrested on Monday at her residence in Bridgeport, Texas, after police arrived at the crime scene from the previous night and found her husband, Michael C. Thomas, 46, dead after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s father had called 911 on his daughter-in-law and informed dispatchers that she shot his son on Trinity Circle in Bridgeport, a Law&Crime report revealed.

Williams married Thomas three years ago, and the couple argued often, according to court documents obtained by WFAA. On Sunday, one such argument had escalated into a physical altercation.

The woman told officials that her husband pulled her ponytail and threw her down to the floor. After Thomas went upstairs, Williams followed him with a gun and shot him at around 10 p.m., officials revealed.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Monday, Williams was on the porch and cooperated with the investigation. The woman told investigators that she had previously warned Thomas not to abuse her physically and promised him that she would make it his last if he ever did so.

“My intent was exactly what I did,” she told them. “I absolutely hoped I would (kill him). I was done, when I tell you I was done, I was done,” she added.

“A 46-year-old white male resident was found deceased from multiple gunshot wounds,” the Wise County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release on Monday morning. “An investigation was conducted by investigators and crime scene personnel, whereby probable cause was established for the arrest of Sandy Micheal Williams, a 45-year-old white female.”

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Williams is currently booked in the Wise County jail on a murder charge with a $50,000 surety bond. Her next court date was not revealed by the officials.

In an unrelated incident in Texas, an 18-year-old remains in critical condition after being shot in the head, while another teenager is recovering from stab wounds following a confrontation, police officials said.

Laredo police were called to reports of a supposed disturbance on Feb. 2 in the 2000 block of Kearney Street, where a large group of young men was involved in a physical altercation.

During the fight, one man pulled out a handgun and shot Rafael Castillo, 18, in the head, police said. Castillo was taken to a San Antonio hospital, where he remains in critical condition. After the shooting, the group dispersed and fled the scene, according to police.

Officers later responded to a call about a stabbing in the 1000 block of East Travis Street. Police said Julio Cruz, 18, was involved in the same altercation and was stabbed in the back. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.