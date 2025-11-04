‘I Warned You All’: Obama Reminds Voters He Cautioned Against Trump Before Second Term

Barack Obama made a rare public appearance over the weekend, showing up in Norfolk to fire up voters for Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who’s running for governor in Virginia. But while the former president spent much of his speech talking up Spanberger’s bipartisan record, he couldn’t resist addressing what’s happening in the country right now and throwing a few well-aimed punches at Donald Trump.

“It’s not as if we didn’t see some of this coming,” Obama said with a smile. “I’ll admit it’s worse than even I expected, but I did warn you all. I did. You can run the tape.”

The crowd roared, some laughing, others nodding. It was the kind of moment only Obama can pull off, part stand-up timing, part somber reminder. He made clear that he wasn’t just saying “I told you so,” he was saying he wished he’d been wrong.

Obama talked about what he sees as Trump’s authoritarian streak and the toll it’s taken on everyday Americans. He pointed out that Trump had “told everyone what he would do” once in office, and yet people still voted for him and his allies. But, he said, it’s easy to understand why.

“People were frustrated,” Obama said. “They were dealing with high prices at the pump, trouble buying homes, worrying about their kids’ future. They didn’t vote to give up their free speech or to see their public health systems dismantled. They just wanted relief.”

Nine months into Trump’s second term, Obama said it’s worth asking whether life has gotten any better, for anyone besides Trump himself. “Things have certainly improved for Donald Trump and his family,” he said, drawing loud applause.

Clips of Obama’s speech quickly blew up online. On X, the reaction was immediate and fiery. “Truth be told, Trump is only interested in keeping his billionaire friends and the high class afloat,” one user wrote. “The rest he just sees us as dirt on the bottom of his shoe.” Another said, “Even after hearing this truth and logic, a lot of folks will still vote Republican because their ideology and racism are stronger than their self-interest.”

Obama didn’t linger on the outrage. Instead, he focused on Spanberger, praising her for being a “workhorse, not a show horse” and saying she represents “the kind of leadership Virginia needs right now.” He reminded voters that she’s one of the few politicians willing to work across the aisle, something he said the country desperately needs more of.

But his larger message was clear; America’s political climate didn’t get this way overnight, and it won’t fix itself. “Our democracy depends on all of us showing up,” he said. “Don’t boo. Vote.”

It was classic Obama, part pep talk, part scolding, delivered with humor and heart. Whether the message sticks remains to be seen, but his warning, one he’s been repeating since 2016, felt sharper this time. The crowd cheered as he left the stage, and the clip of him saying, “I did warn you all,” is already racking up millions of views.