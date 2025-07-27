‘I Want My Husband’—Former Dance Teacher Recalls How Princess Diana Confronted Camilla About Her Affair with Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was troubled in more ways than one. Their marriage was plagued by conflicts and an affair that changed the trajectory of their married life. The late Princess reportedly once opened up to her dance teacher about her husband’s affair.

Charles proposed to Princess Diana 6 months after they officially started dating. The couple got married at a beautiful ceremony on 29 July 1981 at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The pair went on to have two children during their marriage. They decided to go their separate ways in 1996.

A memoir gives us insight into what the late princess thought about her husband’s affair with Camilla. The book written by the late royal’s dance teacher, Anne Allan, reveals what the royal’s emotional state was while she was in her tumultuous marriage.

Allan, a dancer at the London City Ballet, first encountered Diana in 1981. The pair met after the princess hired the dancer to be her teacher. The Princess of Wales continued her dance lessons for the next 9 years. Anne slowly became a confidante to Diana over the years.

In the book titled ‘Dancing with Diana,’ Allan shares details about her bond with the late royal. She delves deep into the talks the pair had over the years, giving the readers an insight into Diana’s emotional world while she navigated her married life.

24 February 1981: Lady Diana Spencer & Prince Charles in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on the day they announced their engagement. pic.twitter.com/Simh8d6Lah — ALL PRINCESS DIANA (@princessdibooks) February 24, 2021

The Princess allegedly confided in her dance teacher about Charles and Camilla’s affair. The affair increasingly made the royal marriage tense until it eventually led Charles and Diana to divorce each other.

“I do love him so and want to make him happy and proud of me as his wife,” Allan recalls Diana’s confession. The author also talks about how the Prince’s affair caused Diana heartbreak and made her feel extremely lonely.

Allan also recalls how Diana had full knowledge of her husband’s affair. “Am I expected to accept that, like the other Princesses of Wales before, one just turns a blind eye to husbands having a mistress?” the princess once admitted to her dance teacher.

on this day in 1996, princess diana’s divorce to prince charles was finalized pic.twitter.com/nCW4c4p92d — б🫧 (@poshdelrey) August 28, 2021

Anne notes how the Princess would often question and wonder why her husband did not love her. The dancer also talks about an alleged confrontation between Diana and Camilla that happened in the 1980s. “I know exactly what’s going on between you and Charles,” Diana allegedly told Camilla at a party.

Allan shares how, according to what Diana had told her, Camilla was dismissive when she was confronted. “I want my husband,” the late royal simply told Camilla.