“I Spent £6k to Look Like a Cat for Publicity” — TikToker Never Imagined Dire Consequences

In a now-viral Tiktok post, Jolene Dawson admitted that she regrets spending £6,000 ($12,000 AUD) on plastic surgery in an endeavor to look like a cat. The TikToker had previously drawn a lot of attention for spending such a huge sum of money on fillers and experimental thread procedures to look like a feline.

She also said that the whole thing was a publicity stunt, which is now causing her a lot of trouble. She told What’s The Jam, “This was always intended to be a publicity stunt and I stuck with reversible options because I knew I wouldn’t want to look like a cat forever.”

She further added, “However, I could have never predicted my body’s reaction to these treatments and the way it has changed the composition of my lower face.” She also said that the pain those experimental threads had caused her, made her try to remove them on her own, which further made the whole thing more painful. Her body also rejected the “fillers” and all that followed has very likely damaged her internally.

There are also lesions on her face, which Dawson thought were pimples. However, when she tried to burst them, no puss came out and rather it was fillers that were filled in those lesions. In the same Tiktok where she admitted to regretting her decision to get this surgery done, she also said, “I recently spent $12,000 (£6k) on cosmetic procedures to look like a cat, and now I’m losing my voice, I’m in agony, and I regret it so much.”

The popular TikToker then added, “I’ll be honest with you – and I don’t want to admit this – but I was just doing this for attention. I never wanted to be a cat, I never identified as a cat. I knew better than to do this. Because I didn’t want it to be permanent, I’m very lucky that this is all that is happening – I didn’t use silicone or anything like that. I didn’t go under the knife – I may have at some point, if this was profitable enough for me.”

She also mentioned that since doing things like this had worked out in the past, she got the confidence of doing it again, thinking it would be beneficial for her. She said, “In the past, I’ve done things like this for attention and it’s been successful. But, I haven’t augmented my body to such an extreme, and I think that’s the mistake I’ve made.”

Her idea that she could push her body a little further resulted in this disastrous result. Besides having visible issues, she is also suffering from acid reflux, which is making her lose her voice. Talking about this, Dawson said, “What I think has happened is that filler may have migrated into either my nasal cavity or my sinus cavity and is now running down the back of my throat, causing acid reflux and loss of voice.”

She also mentioned that while she is worried about her health. She also thinks that she will be fine. She took full responsibility for her action, emphasizing that no one had forced her to do this and it was all her decision. Now, as she is hoping to remove all her fillers properly so that she can go back to her normal state, she advised all plastic surgery enthusiasts to be careful and not to do them for the wrong reasons.