‘I See You’ – Woman Shares Chilling Moment Stranger Was Spotted Spying Through Ring Doorbell Camera

A viral video on TikTok shows what appears to be a stranger’s voice coming through a Ring doorbell camera, saying, “I see you.” The video raised concerns about home security and device vulnerabilities. The 22-second clip shows the user holding the camera, clearly unsettled, as the voice comes through before the feed abruptly ends. She believed the device was hacked.

“I brought my Ring camera inside to charge, and after some time, I noticed the blue light was on,” she wrote in the caption. “When I walked closer, that’s when I started hearing the creepy voice saying, ‘I see you.'” She added the hashtag #hacked to warn others.

According to The Mirror U.S., the video posted by user @Brendajas26 gained millions of views and over 5,000 comments. People were concerned for the person residing in the house shown in the video. One user commented, “Girl, did you call the company or somebody? I’m scared!” “Noooo, that’s so terrifying,” added another.

“This is so common, I don’t know why people still buy these things,” a third quipped. Two days after the video went viral, @Brendajas26 posted an update saying she had changed her Ring account password. Since then, she reported no further alarming activities. “I’m still very creeped out, wondering how long they were watching and what they saw,” she wrote.

For those wondering how something like this incident could have been possible, it’s because of the Ring doorbell camera. This smart doorbell camera lets a person see a live feed of who’s outside, wherever it’s installed. According to a 2023 Consumer Reports survey, around 30% of U.S. households own a video doorbell, with over half made by Ring, the Amazon-owned company.

Ring’s popular models include Two-Way Talk, which allows users to communicate with visitors. When pressed, it sends a notification and live view and provides an option to communicate. The pricing for Ring doorbells starts at $64.99.

Regarding hacking concerns, since Ring doorbells have the feature of being connected to the internet, they can easily be hacked. It can happen when someone gains access by connecting to the same Wi-Fi network or using stolen login credentials. Before September 2022, Ring devices lacked end-to-end encryption, which left some users vulnerable.

Since then, encryption has been implemented across devices, but the weak security of Wi-Fi networks makes them the most vulnerable to hacking. In addition, a doorbell camera is a game-changer for individuals with mobility challenges or those who can’t reach the door quickly, but it is an expensive investment.

Therefore, it is crucial to think twice before installing ring doorbells. Most doorbell cameras require a companion app to view footage or communicate through the device; hence, senior citizens or people unaware of the latest technology may find it difficult to operate. In addition, these cameras usually only monitor the front door, leaving other entry points unchecked. Its upgraded features require higher investments and more money.

So, is it worth investing in a Ring Doorbell? Well, it depends on a person’s needs. If you have dependent adults who need extra care or a big house that needs more monitoring and safety, then yes. Otherwise, it’s better to skip it and not burn pockets.

