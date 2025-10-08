“I Know This Sounds Crazy” – Jimmy Kimmel Shocks Fans by Backing Marjorie Taylor Greene in GOP Shutdown Fight

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Republicans this week over the government shutdown drama. However, he didn’t expect to be agreeing with one of Donald Trump’s loudest supporters.

During Tuesday night’s monologue, the late-night host blasted GOP leaders for what he called their misleading spin on the budget standoff. Yet in the middle of his takedown, Kimmel paused to give a nod to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“The reason the Democrats refuse to sign this budget agreement is because it will cause millions of Americans to lose their healthcare,” Kimmel explained. “Republicans deny this, they say it won’t hurt anyone at all. And if you had any doubt that they were lying before, consider this shocking post from the gentlewoman from Georgia…”

He then read aloud from Greene’s post on X (formerly Twitter), in which the Georgia congresswoman defied her own party over the issue.

“I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district,” Greene wrote.

“No I’m not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games.”

Kimmel’s reaction caught the audience off guard. “I know this sounds crazy, but I will say it for the second time in a month: Marjorie Taylor Greene is right,” he admitted. Then, he added, “I know, I need something to wash out my mouth.”

It’s not the first time Kimmel has shocked viewers by agreeing with the firebrand Republican. Back in early September, he praised Greene after she urged Trump to meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s s– t——— victims in the Oval Office. “I can’t believe I’m saying this,” Kimmel said then. “But good going, Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Still, moments of approval have been rare. Kimmel has often described Greene’s behavior as “idiotic” and even “sociopathic.” And while he credited her latest post for breaking ranks, he didn’t mention the rest of her message — including her attack on the Affordable Care Act and her vow not to “vote for illegals to have any taxpayer funded healthcare or benefits.”

In her post, Greene also blasted her own party’s leadership for ignoring skyrocketing insurance costs. “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!” she wrote, later adding: “WE HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE ABSOLUTELY INSANE COST OF INSURANCE FOR AMERICANS.”

For once, Kimmel and Greene found themselves on the same side, even if both were a little uncomfortable about it.