“I Just Completely Disagree” — Sean Hannity Breaks Silence on Relationship With Tucker Carlson

Longtime Fox News host Sean Hannity says that he no longer speaks with former colleague and popular right-wing content creator Tucker Carlson, whom the network fired in April 2023.

Axios released comments that Hannity made in an upcoming episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast,” where the 64-year-old discussed the constant infighting between conservative media members. When the topic of Carlson came up, Hannity played it safe while acknowledging their lack of a relationship.

“I don’t ever talk to him, ever,” Hannity said. “I wish him well. I’ve read a lot of what he says. I just completely disagree with it. And it’s not the person that I knew when he was at Fox.”

Carlson had not publicly addressed Hannity’s comments at publication.

Carlson has generated significant backlash from both major political parties since going independent and launching his “Tucker on Twitter” (now called “Tucker on X”) show in June 2023. He has had several controversial interviews, including 2024 sitdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin and right-wing podcaster Darryl Cooper. Then-White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates blasted Carlson for platforming Cooper, who made numerous anti-semitic comments and offensive statements regarding the Holocaust.

Elon Musk was among those who criticized Carlson for a 2023 interview with Larry Sinclair, who alleged that he and former President Barack Obama had sexual intercourse and did crack cocaine together over two decades earlier. Sinclair had previously covered those topics in a 2009 book ahead of Obama’s inauguration, and none of those claims have ever been proven.

More recently, Carlson held an October 2025 interview with Nick Fuentes, a far-right content creator with an extensive history of offensive commentary regarding women, minorities, the LGBT community, and various other groups. Politicians from both parties, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, jumped into the fray and took on Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts when Roberts defended Carlson.

“Now is a time for choosing,” Cruz said last October. “If you sit there with someone who says Adolf Hitler was very cool and that their mission is to defeat ‘global Jewry,’ and you say nothing, then you are a coward, and you are complicit in that evil.”

Cruz later accused his fellow Republicans of being “frightened” about potentially criticizing Carlson.

Hannity said that he tries not to pay attention to any feuds between conservative content creators and media members.

“I’m way past the point in my career, Katie, that I care at all about what other people are doing or saying,” Hannity told Miller. “I watch it ’cause I have to be aware, and I read so much news. I can’t miss it. However, my interest in [getting involved] is zero. I don’t believe my success is predicated on tearing somebody else down, or their failure.”