“I Hide When…” – Cheryl Hines Reveals Major Red Flag in Her Marriage to RFK Jr.

Cheryl Hines has attempted to paint her marriage to RFK Jr. in a good light, ahead of the release of her memoir, Unscripted. Hines, an actress, tied the knot to Donald Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2014. Like most relationships, this pair also faced many ups and downs. However, since their marriage received significant public attention, Hines tried to say good things about it.

During the promotion of her memoir, which is set to come out in November 2025, Cheryl spoke well of her husband. However, she revealed that at times, she hides some things from the HHS Secretary.

🚨NEW: Actress Cheryl Hines says she has to HIDE HER SNACKING from her husband, RFK JR 🚨@CherylHines: “I hide when I eat it because I don’t feel good about it… I’ll stand in the pantry when nobody’s looking.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CF7OJPNOYq — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 14, 2025

RFK Jr.’s one of the big agendas this time has been Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA. On Jesse Watters Primetime, the host asked her if she sometimes eats unhealthily. Hines admitted that she does, but “I don’t get in trouble, but I hide when I eat it because I don’t feel good about myself. So if I want potato chips, I’ll stand in the pantry when nobody’s looking.”

Social media users took her admission with a grain of salt, with many questioning why she felt the need to hide. “I’m a grown up so I eat what and I want. And my husband knows I’m a whole separate individual and therefore gives zero s— about it,” wrote one user.

However, many people thought that it was just another red flag in their marriage. Hines made some surprising revelations about her relationship with RFK Jr., yet she also carefully defended him. “A lot of times we’ll agree to disagree,” she said. The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, however, didn’t disclose much about what they disagreed on.

😂😂😂 HHS RFK Jr.’s wife, Cheryl Hines, destroys the Communists on ‘The View’… “He’s the least qualified HHS Head in History…” “No. He’s been studying people’s health…his whole career…” pic.twitter.com/Hr30W1BhcO — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) October 14, 2025

Cheryl Hines also addressed her husband’s anti-vaccine claims. For someone who said she and her husband “agree to disagree,” Hines seemed to defend him strongly during her appearance on The View. She was asked about RFK Jr.’s vaccine claims. “He’s not a doctor and he’s not a professional. And often times when he’s talking, often times when he’s speaking, he is speaking not with the best information that we can get,” said host Whoopi Goldberg.

Hine quickly tried to defend Kennedy using his background as an environmental lawyer. “He sued DuPont, he sued Exxon and he sued these companies for health reasons because they were causing health problems,” she said.

When the hosts pointed out that he wasn’t qualified as the HHS Secretary, Hines fired back, “He spent his career studying toxins, studying people’s health, fighting for one guy who was using Roundup for his job.”