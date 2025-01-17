“I Heed The Call”, Mel Gibson Reacts as Donald Trump Names Him as a ‘Hollywood Special Ambassador’ Among Others

Donald Trump is on his way to becoming the President of the United States once again and he is not letting his favorite ones behind. Recently, the US was shocked by the LA wildfires incident which led to many casualties and millions worth of property damage. Reacting to the same, Trump has named three ambassadors to Hollywood, California.

The upcoming president has named three favorite actors to take charge of the troubled city. Keeping his agenda ‘Make America Great Again’ in mind, he wants Hollywood to regain its business which was affected by the foreign countries. Trump named Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone as the Ambassadors to be his eyes and ears.

Donald Trump appoints his Ambassadors to Hollywood: • Mel Gibson

• Sylvester Stallone

Donald Trump appoints his Ambassadors to Hollywood: Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone, Jon Voight. He says their purpose is to bring back the 'Golden Age of Hollywood'

Trump began speaking on Truth Social about his new decision. He writes, “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

He concludes his post by saying, “These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” As shocked as the people were, Mel Gibson too felt the same way.

Reacting humorously to this newly assigned role, Gibson told CBS News in a statement that he “got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?”

Mel Gibson’s comments come in light of the event that he lost his house in the L.A. wildfires just like many other celebrities and residents. But that is not what is catching the eyes of the people after Donald Trump’s announcement. It’s established that Stallone and Gibson are regular guests at Mar-a-Lago and they are somewhat in the ‘inner circle’ of Donald Trump.

Moreover, Gibson has always been vocal about his support for the now-elected President. He took vicious shots at Trump’s opposition Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election campaign and even said that she has the “IQ of a fencepost.”

Mel Gibson Says Kamala Harris Has "Got the IQ of a Fence Post."

What people cannot help but notice is that much like Trump, Gibson has always made rounds in the news for his highly controversial comments. Back in 2006, he went all out and made certain anti-semitic comments which did not sit well with the people. He drunkenly said on Good Morning America, “Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world. That’s fear-related, OK? So, you know, you have your own fears about these things.” He later apologized for this comment.

Donald Trump is close to Gibson, Voight, and Stallone, and has passed the torch to these three. The reactions have been mixed as many people are aware of Gibson’s tricky history and Trump’s love for trouble. So far, it is unclear as to what exactly the three Ambassadors will do to bring the city back to its feet. But as Trump mentioned, he is ready to do whatever his picks tell him to do.