‘I Had a Concern About His Ability’ – Kamala Harris Reveals Regret Over Biden’s Re-election Decision Before He Dropped Out

Kamala Harris recently released her memoir, 107 Days, recounting her 2024 presidential campaign. The Vice President faced a devastating loss to Donald Trump, which she attributes to having only a few months to prepare after Joe Biden’s sudden withdrawal from the race. However, her tell-all memoir, which was released in September, didn’t really sit well with the Bidens, further solidifying her feud with the camp.

Biden’s decision to withdraw was reportedly tied to worries over his age and fitness. The former President instead endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement. However, in her book, the former VP says that she was skeptical about Biden’s re-election decision from the very beginning. According to CBS News, in her memoir, Harris penned, “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition.”

Kamala Harris: “No, I’m not talking about competence. I am not talking about competence at all. No, I believe [Joe Biden] was fully competent to serve.” Jon Stewart: “Do you really?” Kamala Harris: “Yeah, I do.” Jon Stewart: “That surprises me, actually.” Kamala Harris:… pic.twitter.com/BVdJldUimE — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 30, 2025

A month after releasing 107 Days, Harris told the BBC that she now regrets not being open about her feelings at that time. “I do reflect on whether I should have had a conversation with him, urging him not to run,” Harris said in the interview. However, in her book, she suggested what might have stopped her from voicing her opinion in the early days of Biden’s re-election decision. She noted that she was afraid it would be seen as her trying to further her own political career, rather than a genuine concern.

In her interview with the BBC, Harris further delved into that point, finally revealing why she felt that Joe Biden needed to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Harris said she had confidence in Biden’s ability to govern but doubted his stamina for a re-election campaign. “[I had a] concern about his [Biden’s] ability, with the level of endurance, energy, that it requires, especially running against the current president,” Harris told the BBC.

Kamala Harris reveals that she used her book ‘107 Days’ to reflect on what she could’ve done differently during her campaign: “I never really allowed myself nor did I have the time to reflect as it was happening. It wasn’t until I came back home that I started to reflect” pic.twitter.com/W4fmVGBEip — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2025

The election loss was surely a setback for the 61-year-old. However, she is “not done” yet. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones,” she said, sparking curiosity about whether she would join the 2028 race. Earlier this year, there was speculation she might run for California governor. In July, she clearly ruled it out, stating that she would share more details about her plans soon.

While she hasn’t confirmed anything about running for President again, she might just throw her hat in the ring.