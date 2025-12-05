Austin Lynch, a Marine recruit, is alleged to have killed his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend Emily Finn. The disturbing murder-suicide incident unfolded in Long Island, and prosecutors have found a chilling note left by the teen. According to the investigation, the boy had already set a deadline for himself, and also planned the attack on his former high school sweetheart after being dumped by her.

The note that was discovered on the teen’s phone further details his rage and crime plans. In the chilling manifesto, Lynch wrote that he “f—ing hates” Emily. He also set a deadline for himself. “I have set my mind on leaving this place before my 18th birthday,” wrote Austin in his note.

According to Assistant District Attorney Dena Rizopoulos, the teenager became obsessed with his ex-girlfriend right after she started college in SUNY Oneonta, and he was left behind in Sayville. Austin was set to join the Marines.

Long Island teen who shot ex in rage over getting dumped left disturbing note before botched murder-suicide https://t.co/NGkLBD9TlM pic.twitter.com/tZq2VZC5bb — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2025

Things escalated when he got dumped few weeks before his 18th birthday. According to the authorities, their three-year relationship came to an end when Lynch visited Finn on her campus. The duo reportedly ended up fighting with each other. Later, at home, the girl officially ended their relationship over a phone call with Lynch. In addition, she also blocked him on various social media platforms.

“The victim’s friend described the two-week point when the defendant shifted to anger,” said the ADA. On November 21, just a few days before murdering her, Austin had an angry phone call with his former girlfriend, where he called her a “whore.” This was truly the end for Emily, who decided to get closure by handing him all of the items she had of him. Little did she know what was going to happen.

“The victim came home for the Thanksgiving holiday and made plans to speak with the defendant on Wednesday, November 26, to return some personal items and have a face-to-face conversation for closure,” the prosecutors said.

Emily Finn danced with suspect Austin Lynch at prom before her murder. Full details: https://t.co/2ytMOFoTNf pic.twitter.com/XxIXh2YCRm — Complex (@Complex) November 28, 2025

“In a conversation the weekend before the murder, this defendant told this friend that he would be dead by Wednesday,” said the attorney. According to the court documents, it was his parents who found Finn lying on the ground after they heard gunshots from the garage. After shooting his ex, Lynch attempted suicide by shooting himself in the face.

However, this week, he appeared in the court, obscured by bandages. The teen had pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge. Austin is now being held without bail as his trial continues.